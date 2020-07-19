The closest star to Earth is of course the sun. With a mass estimated to be about 333,000 times that of Earth, this 4.6 billion-year-old star sustains life here on Earth in many ways.
Plants need sunlight to grow and the process of photosynthesis makes plant life possible. Animals eat plants and humans are nourished by both as food sources. Sunlight allows plants to make food from water and carbon dioxide. A byproduct of this synthesis is oxygen. We of course need oxygen to live as well as food.
Early civilizations recognized the benefits of having buildings face a southern exposure to maximize light as well as heat. Greenhouses were probably first utilized about 2,000 years ago in an attempt to extend the growing season. Solar panels are a modern invention but the first solar photo cell was invented in 1883. It has been estimated that in only 15 minutes, the sun radiates as much energy as people use during an entire year.
A certain amount of sunlight is healthy and too much solar radiation can be harmful. Sunlight has been used to treat some forms of tuberculosis and sunlight on the skin helps to prevent vitamin D deficiency. During the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 to 1919, it was noticed that those who were regularly taken outside from their tent hospitals had a lower death rate than those who remained inside. There were probably more than 50 million deaths because of that epidemic. One author reported that sun exposure, open air hospitals, good hygiene and also face masks helped to reduce the death of patients as well as the hospital staff.
It is believed by some that 50% of Americans don't receive enough sunlight. You of course know that sunlight stimulates cholesterol in the skin to produce vitamin D. Ultraviolet B (UVB) light provides the energy for this synthesis. Vitamin D boosts the expression of multiple genes that aid in the regulation of immune function in humans.
Sunlight also stimulates the skin to produce the vasodilator nitric oxide which can help to lower blood pressure.
Try to obtain 10 to 30 minutes of midday sunlight three or four days a week for health benefits. Sunlight helps to regulate your internal clock. If you have limited outside exposure and work inside, try facing a window. Morning sunlight aids with better sleep later at night. Taking a 15-minute walk on a cloudy day is better than staying inside. The best time for vitamin D synthesis is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. If your shadow is longer than your body, then that is not an optimal time to catch the best rays.
Automobile glass blocks out UVB light and sitting in front of window glass does not stimulate vitamin D synthesis.
A Nobel prize was awarded to Niles Ryberg Finsen in 1903 for his work concerning phototherapy which was mainly relative to a cutaneous form of tuberculosis. Some viruses are deactivated by UV radiation.
A few diseases such as scleroderma and lupus can cause photosensitivity or what is called an allergy to sunlight. Also some medications may have the side effect of causing photosensitivity.
Life on Earth is sustained by a heliocentric solar system. If we respect our planet, the sun should continue to support us for another 5 billion years.