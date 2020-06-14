It is estimated that at least one in four adults require prescription eyewear. Many of us are also wearing face masks these days when out in public. You may have been inconvenienced when wearing both at the same time as the lenses tend to fog up, at least for a while when you first put on your mask.
This is a bit of a nuisance as warm exhaled air is directed upwards by the mask which causes condensation on the cooler lenses. Warm water vapor will condense on cooler lenses forming small droplets, which then scatter the light, which then decreases the lenses clarity. This of course causes foggy vision.
Washing the lenses with a mild soap and water solution leaves a thin surfactant film which decreases the surface tension causing the water droplets to spread out evenly resulting it a transparent lens. This simple trick was mentioned in a British medical journal back in 2011. Some masks allow for a tighter seal on the upper portion at the bridge of the nose. This type of mask is especially helpful for operating room staff who would not be able to adjust their masks or glasses while working under sterile conditions.
Other suggestions include placing a piece of folded tissue paper along the upper edge of your mask to trap exhaled water vapor. Commercial anti-fogging products such as Rain X are available for automobile windshields but also work on eyewear lenses. Snorkeling instructors recommend spitting into the face mask then smearing the spittle inside the mask which prevents fogging of the mask lens. This of course is not as sanitary as other methods.
The CDC recommends wearing a face mask any time you are out in public. Exercising while wearing a mask even without glasses could also cause some problems. Breathing will be restricted and the mask could become damp because of the higher respiratory rate. This could interfere with the mask's protective efficiency. It has been shown that an intact surgical type mask can effectively reduce the transmission of respiratory coronaviruses, rhinoviruses and influenza.
Probably very little COVID-19 transmission occurs outdoors so if you are exercising without a mask while outside keep at least 6 feet of distance and preferably more distance between yourself and others. Check out the article by Gretchen Reynolds in the April 10 New York Times article titled "Exercising Outside with a Face Mask."