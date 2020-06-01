It has been speculated that a higher level of education and intellect may have a positive influence on longevity. This was considered to be the case in an article appearing a few years ago in the journal Advances in Gerontology.
A Russian, V.N. Anisimov was the lead author in an article titled "Lifespan and Longevity Among Representatives of Creative Professions." For this study the average age of death, or AAD, was determined in 49,064 participants of various creative professions.
There were 8,458 visual artists such as painters, sculptors and architects. Also, 7,833 musicians such as composers, conductors, singers, violinists and organists to name a few were followed. Literary professions as poets and writers totaled 11,488. The classification of academics included 21,235 scientists, some who were Nobel laureates and academic scientists.
Literary people lived significantly shorter lives that artists, musicians and scientists. However scientists lived longer than any other category. Females in any profession lived longer than males. Artists and males born after 1900 lived longer than similar groups born before 1900. Male and female scientists born after 1900 lived longer than those born before 1900.
The first five places for longevity for males were occupied by Nobel laureates at 78.8 years, academics at 72.2 years, members of the Russian Academy of Science 71.7 years, conductors at 71.1 years and other scientists at 71.0 years of age. Rock musicians did not live as long at 43.5 years and poets averaged to live 61.6 years.
The first five places for females lived longer than the males. Female conductors averaged 83.2 years of life. Harpists averaged 80.9 years and the Russian Academy of Science academics averaged 80.3 years. harpsichordists averaged 79.1 years and violinists at 78.2 years of age. Sadly female rock musicians averaged only 37.6 years AAD.
More females lived to 90 years than males, and more females lived to reach 100 years compared to males.
The death rate of those with a higher education is four times lower than those who are considered to be undereducated. However those with a higher education may be more economically privileged which could allow for better health care. Some say that intelligent people live longer and suffer less. There is probably a relationship between intellect and the degree of education and health.
However, in Okinawa, 18% of centenarian males and 42% of centenarian females never attended school. Therefore a higher education is not necessarily a universal factor for longevity in all geographic locations.
Telomeres are located at the ends of our chromosomes and protect them from deterioration. Recent studies have suggested that those with a higher education have longer telomeres as compared to those who are undereducated.
It appears that intensive creative work is a positive factor affecting longevity. I am disappointed that the poets did not live as long as scientists and Nobel laureates. My favorite poet, Ted Kooser, is now 81 years of age and he has served as Poet Laureate Consultant to the Library of Congress.