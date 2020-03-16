Noise pollution in the modern world has its drawbacks. Minimizing your exposure to excessive and constant noise has health benefits. The World Health Organization has stated that noise pollution is the equivalent of a modern plague which may have adverse effects on your health.
There are some scientists who believe that silence is good for your brain. Over 100 years ago, Florence Nightingale stated that noise was a negative factor impacting the sick and informed. Others have associated noise pollution with hypertension, heart disease and of course hearing loss as well as increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol.
Silence, however, or at least minimizing exposure to noise, has the opposite effect on our health by decreasing tension on the body and in the brain. Noise can cause stress which may decrease our attention to detail, causing us to become distracted, and this could lead to mental fatigue. Therefore lower levels of such sensory input are helpful. This could mean something as simple as a walk in the woods.
Other authors have stated that silence allows us to tap into the brain's default mode network. In other words, when the brain is not being stimulated by excessive external stimuli, it may become more creative by avoiding noisy distractions. Therefore silence may be a way for you to become more creative.
Studies with mice have shown that two hours of silence a day leads to the development of new brain cells in the hippocampus which is an area associated with memory and emotion.
Avoiding constant noise can be elusive at times. The most quiet place on Earth is one of several manmade structures knows as an anechoic chamber. Most sound and nose vibrations are absorbed by the foam padded walls rendering the structure extremely quiet. Some find this degree of quietude uncomfortable .
Sound is measured in units known as decibels, or dBs. Regular breathing is rated at 10 dB, rustling leaves at 20 dB, normal conversation at 60 dB and a rock concert at 120 dB. An anechoic chamber is usually rated in negative dB. The one in Minneapolis at the Orfield Lab studio was measured at -9.3 dB.
In our western culture, people who do not talk much and who are generally quiet are considered suspicious and possibly even sly. The opposite is true, however, in many Native American cultures. Respectful silence after someone has spoken is the custom. Thinking before speaking is generally emphasized among the Sioux, Lakota, Apache and Ute nations.
Alexander Graham Bell did not have a telephone in his study. He considered the associated noise distracting. As our environment becomes louder and louder, consider minimizing exposure to noise as a way to maximize creativity, encourage relaxation and possibly even stimulate the growth of new brain cells.
After Alexander Graham Bell's funeral in 1922, all telephones in North America were silenced briefly out of respect for the great inventor.