It has been estimated that footwear such as rudimentary sandals or crude shoe equivalents has only been around for 40,000 years. This invention has been passed down for many generations yet the oldest examples of found footwear have been estimated to be about 8,000 years old. Prior to the discovery of shoes, our ancestors were naturally shoeless and therefore must have developed significant calluses.
Calluses are mentioned by some researchers as being an evolutionary solution to foot protection. People who don't wear shoes develop thicker callouses yet this condition does not seem to decrease tactile sensitivity of the foot as it comes in contact with the ground.
In a recent New York Times article, Gretchen Reynolds reports that wearing shoes changes how our feet interact with the ground. She has reviewed an article from Nature magazine where 81 men and women from Kenya were studied. Half of the participants wore shoes and the other half were barefoot.
Those without shoes were noted to have calluses that were 25-33% thicker than their shoe wearing friends. The calluses usually developed on the heels and balls of the feet. The researchers found was that callouses did not cause a decrease in tactile sensitivity measured by nerve conduction studies.
The walkers also moved a bit differently when they were barefoot compared to when they wore shoes. Wearing shoes on a treadmill tended to dissipate the impact through the leg bones, knee joints and ankles. Barefoot walkers were more likely to cushion the impact through the soft tissues of the muscles and tendons therefore seeming to lessen the chances of developing future lower extremity joint problems or pain.
Some physicians believe that kids should go barefoot more often because this helps to strengthen their feet and legs and also enhances proprioception or a sense of position of the feet relative to the rest of the body.
Some sports favor barefoot competitors or those who wear a minimalist type of shoe such as martial arts participants and gymnasts. Abede Bikila an Ethopian a barefoot marathon runner won the 1960 marathon in Rome with at record time of 2:15:16.
Spending a significant amount of money on shoes may not always be justified. It has been estimated that there are at least 20,000 nerve endings in the soles of the human foot. This is one of the highest concentrations in the body. Therefore, allow those nerve endings to be used to your advantage – barefoot of course.
If you are interested please read "A Year Without Shoes Anniversary" it can be found online at tomasdabas.eu/life-health/year-without-shoes/.