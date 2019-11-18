Mustard, considered to be the second most commonly used spice after pepper, has been grown from its diminutive seeds for well over 3,000 years. This 1- to 3-millimeter seed grows rapidly when planted in the proper soil during favorable conditions. A member of the brassica family, mustard is therefore related to brussels sprouts, cabbage and also broccoli. All parts of the plant are edible.
Grinding the seeds and then mixing them in a liquid such as vinegar or water produces what we now enjoy as the condiment know as mustard. Several forms of mustard from white mustard, oriental and also black mustard are grown all over the world in such exotic places as North Africa, the Middle East, the Himalayas and South America.
However tasty as an ancient condiment, mustard is believed to have antibacterial, antiemetic as well as anti-inflammatory benefits when eaten or perhaps used topically. Certain phytochemicals in mustard are thought to be protective against some forms of cancer. Cardiovascular health is supported because of the omega-3 fatty acids. The presence of selenium promotes strong bones and magnesium in mustard should aid in restful sleep. One tablespoon of mustard contains about 6% of our daily iron needs. Some helpful enzymes promote cutaneous healing in some types of psoriasis. Also, ringworm may be treated because of the antibacterial properties present in mustard.
Mustard generally contains only about 3 calories per teaspoon and the phytonutrients and antioxidants contained in small amounts aid to reduce chronic inflammation. Also, mustard has been considered to lower blood cholesterol levels.
In a large study, those who consumed spicy foods on a regular basis were noted to have an inverse relationship between all cause mortality and longevity. In other words, people who consume their meals with spicy condiments live longer than those who do not cook with, or garnish with, chillies or other condiments such as mustard and pepper.
The parable of the mustard seed emphasizes the fact that planting such a small and seemingly insignificant seed has benefits later on. From a small seed, a strong plant of strength and power develops. The mustard seed is therefore a symbol of faith.
One piece of mustard trivia is that Pythagorus used mustard to treat scorpion bites and Hippocrates prepared medicinal poultices from mustard. Maurice Gray and Antoine Poupon founded a mustard company in 1777. Also at Yankee Stadium in New York, 1,600 of gallons, as well as 2,000,000 packets, of mustard are consumed.
Several members of First Presbyterian Church here in Aiken have planted a small garden, and the harvest is donated to those in need who are always appreciative. This small plot planted in the shadow of the cross has been named the Mustard Garden. What an appropriate metaphor!