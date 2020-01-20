We know that physical exercise and movement such as walking, running, biking, swimming and resistance training produce, or at least enhance and supplement, muscle health and also physical fitness. But it now appears that there are brain benefits from exercise – even if that exercise is not initiated until the middle-age years.
One recent study reveals that even a single exercise session can increase the neural processes related to semantic memory in a positive manner, at least for older adults. Long-term exercise has been associated with positive cognitive function. Until recently, less has been known about acute exercise and its influence on semantic memory. In this small study, 26 adults age 55 to 85 years old were tested on separate days for two different sessions. One day was really a rest day. The other involved riding on a stationary bike. Immediately after each session, the participants were tested for name recognition during MRI brain scanning. The exercise group was associated with greater semantic memory activation in several areas of the brain. Therefore the authors concluded that even a single episode of acute exercise was associated with positive cognitive results.
Furthermore, adult brains are indeed somewhat plastic. Certain areas of the brain seem to increase in volume because of exercise, especially the hippocampus/memory-related area.
Also, a hormone may be released during exercise which improves brain health. The authors mention that exercise protects your brain and helps to preserve memory skill. Exercise may lower the risk of developing dementia.
Some types of exercise may be better than others. In one Norwegian study of over 30,000 adults, those that were the fittest were 50% less likely to develop dementia during this 20-year study. Also, one study mentioned that interval uphill walking on a treadmill with a slight incline and then returning to walking on a level surface for three minutes before resuming the up-hill version. This resulted in better post-exercise memory testing.
What this may mean is that some portion of exercise sessions need to be somewhat intense to gain the maximum benefits. Increase your heart rate to about 80 to 85% of the maximum for your age for brief periods before slowing down to a more comfortable pace. This could mean walking at a faster pace for a block or two before slowing down.
One way to calculate your max heart rate is to subtract your age in years from 220, that will give you an approximate rate in beats per minute.
Read more about brain health in Gretchen Reynold's New York Times article of Dec. 20, 2019, "Move Your Body, Bolster Your Mind." Then take your brain, as well as your dog, on a walk.