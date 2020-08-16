For the ancient Romans walking was a popular leisure time activity. They took long walks to stimulate the mind. Today that concept is still popular and now several recent publications support the fact that walking does indeed stimulate creative thinking.
Friedrich Nietzsche believed that great thoughts were conceived by walking. He walked each day, beginning at 11 a.m., for about two hours and wrote down notes as he walked. This famous philosopher and poet found out 2,000 years after the Romans that walking stimulated creativity.
Charles Dickens would walk as much as 20 miles at a time, often at night. He would observe the city life and use his observations in his writing. Dickens often took long walks to help him relieve anxiety.
Albert Einstein was also a famous walker, often walking on the beach to help himself work on complicated problems and solutions.
A 20-minute walk each day keeps muscles and bones strong. Walking can also decrease your risk of a stroke by 60%.
A Stanford study published in 2014 reports that walking boosts creativity by 60% compared to sitting. In this study 176 college students and other adults were given oral quizzes and were tested on creativity. Those who walked had twice as many creative ideas compared to those who sat down.
It did not matter if they walked inside on a treadmill while facing a blank wall or if the walking took place outside around campus. Outside walking was no more productive than walking inside. Sitting inside as well as sitting in a wheelchair outside while being pushed did not stimulate creative thinking as much as walking.
Sitting soon after walking did appear to stimulate creativity as compared to sitting and not walking. Also, 81% of all participants saw an increase in creativity when walking.
Beethoven, Goethe and Darwin were all walkers whose creative side realized the benefits of bipedal motion. For Henry David Thoreau, walking outside in nature was an existential event. Surely this philosopher, poet and author's creativity was enhanced because of his long walks.