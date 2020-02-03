You would think that whole milk would not be favored over low-fat milk for children, but that may not be the case. In one large review that included over 20,000 Canadian school kids, it appears that whole cow's milk may be the better choice.
An article that appeared in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in August 2019 stated that drinking low-fat milk may not help to prevent childhood obesity. In fact, those that drank whole milk showed a 39% reduced risk of developing childhood obesity. This was an observational study, and the findings were not really understood. The whole milk drinkers may have consumed fewer calories overall. They could have been underweight kids whose parents were trying to encourage them to gain weight by drinking 3.25% fat milk instead of 2% or less fat milk.
Regardless, this study concludes that drinking low-fat or even skim milk may not help to lower the rate of childhood obesity.
Childhood obesity is a multifactorial consideration. It is influenced by diet, exercise, family dynamics and socioeconomic considerations. For example, if a child lives in a neighborhood without a traditional grocery store, they may consume a significant portion of daily calories from a store such as a convenience store. Such a store may not offer enough fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grains as recommended by today's nutritionists.
The complications of childhood obesity include the possibility of developing Type II diabetes, metabolic syndrome, asthma, sleep disorders and hepatic steatosis or fatty liver.
Low-income kids are more likely to be obese and probably less likely to receive healthy meals at home. Data shows that 19% of American school children are obese. Therefore, eating healthy meals at school is important. The National School Lunch Programs includes 30 million children and about 99,000 American schools.
We cannot force school children to eat according to the guidelines for optimal dietary health, but we should at least offer adequate school lunch choices. New changes in school lunch rules may allow for kids to be exposed to more salt, fat and processed foods and less fresh fruit and veggies as compared to the previous guidelines. Limiting the variety of vegetables may encourage children to choose high-calorie foods that contain more saturated fats and sodium.
Drinking low-fat milk may not help to prevent childhood obesity, but there are other dietary recommendations that should be considered. Politics should not play a negative or unhealthy role in our school children's dietary needs.