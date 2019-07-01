Gretchen Reynolds reports in a recent New York Times article that dog owners may walk their dogs for as many as 300 minutes a week. This of course exceeds the standard recommendation of 150 minutes for weekly exercise and movement.
In a British study of over 700 participants which included 385 households it was reported that people tended to exercise more in the company of their dog. Those with a canine pet walked for over 300 minutes a week. But, many of these same dog owners also spent more time exercising in other ways such as jogging, cycling or using exercise equipment in a gym. Kids with dogs walked with them for about 100 minutes a week yet also played with their pets for another 200 minutes weekly. In this study, there were 191 dog owners, 455 non-dog owners and 46 kids. The study was conducted from July to August in 2015.
It has also been reported that 24% of U.K. residents own a dog, 48% of Americans are dog owners and 39% of Australians own dogs. However some of the dog owners did not walk their dogs for various reasons. Also, a dog is not a tool to force you to exercise more, but dog owners are four times more likely to meet the guidelines for weekly physical activity as compared to those without a dog.
In the U.S. less than 50% of adults exercise for at least 150 minutes per week. In the U.K. about 66% of adult males and 58% of adult females meet the weekly exercise recommendations.
Pets may also play an important role in helping to keep us healthy. Dog owners live longer than non-owners. Six out of 10 U.S. households have a pet and 93% of dog owners said that the dog was a member of the family. On a happiness scale, 36% of dog owners said they were very happy compared to only 18% of cat owners. However, cat owners tend to score higher on intelligence tests than dog owners.
Kids raised in a household with dogs or cats are less likely to become sick as compared to households without pets. Kids in pet-friendly homes require antibiotics less often than children raised in homes without cats or dogs.
Most U.S. presidents have owned a pet dog, but presently there is not a dog in the White House for the first time in over 130 years. The last president not to have a dog was William McKinley.