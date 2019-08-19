We are aware of the health benefits of aerobic training yet it now appears that resistance training may have a beneficial influence on the brain, at least in rats. In a recent article published in the July 15, 2019 issue of the Journal of Applied Physiology, rats who lifted weights seemed to improve their ability to think.
The rats were trained to climb a ladder three feet long and pellet-sized weights were taped to their bodies to add resistance. A fruit loop was given as a reward at the top of the ladder. The rats who were engaged in resistance training preformed better on memory tests than their counterparts who did not exercise with resistance training. Also, some aspects of memory loss were reversed because of the resistance training.
Later, all the rats were injected with a substance that caused a mild form of brain inflammation similar to early dementia. Then half of them exercised three times a week by climbing the ladders, and the other half did not engage in resistance training. All of the rodents were then put in a maze that contained a comforting dark chamber where they felt more secure. Eventually it was noted that the rats with mild cognitive impairment out-performed those who had not who lifted weights by climbing the ladder. The resistance-trained rats were faster and more accurate using the maze and finding the chamber than those who were not weight trained.
The untrained lagged behind the weight lifters. Later, the trained rats were found to have elevated brain levels of enzymes and genetic markers that prompt the growth of new neurons or brain cells whereas the untrained did not exhibit elevated enzyme levels.
Resistance training appears to have neuro-protective potential, at least in this study of rats. We do not know if humans would reap the same rewards with resistance training. Aerobic exercise such as running and walking do aid human cognition by creating new neurons in the brain's memory center. Possibly weight training may have the same benefit for humans or at least could delay the development of cognitive impairment.
It now seems that calling someone a "muscle head" should be considered a compliment.