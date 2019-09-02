It now seems that our ancestral DNA contains genetic evidence that is related to physical movement. Recent human genetic research postulates that hundreds of thousands of years ago movement was essential to human existence and survival. Changes entered our genomes many years ago that encouraged movement.
The use of scientific databases from human genetic material and other fossils have been compared relative to time to see which changes entered our genome to encourage movement. In other words, thousands of years ago, changes entered our ancestral DNA that encouraged us to move and therefore become physically active. If our ancestors were lazy, they did not survive. Movement was essential to life.
Many of today's chronic disease are thought to be related to living a sedentary lifestyle. Examples of course include the metabolic syndrome, obesity, type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Environmental factors such as climate, the landscape and the availability of food played an important role in the lives of our ancestors. If you were a hunter-gatherer, then movement was essential in order to travel and look for food once local food sources were depleted. Cold weather might force you to travel to a more hospitable climate.
It is estimated that between 210,000 and 750,000 years ago, genetic material entered our DNA that encouraged physical activity. Movement, of course, would therefore be beneficial for human survival. During this time period, possibly as long as 500,000 years ago, human brains began to grow larger, and foraging for food was therefore necessary. This was long before the development of agriculture and farming which probably only developed around 10,000 years ago.
Since then, humans have become more and more sedentary. Presently in the U.S., only about 3.5% of adults meet the guidelines which recommend at least 150 minutes of physical exercise or movement on a weekly basis. You could be born with the possibility for significant aerobic endurance, but without the desire to participate in physical activity, you could become a sedentary individual. We now know that becoming sedentary is not a good prognostic sign for longevity or a healthy life.
Physical activity is part of our genetic makeup. Gretchen Reynolds' article, "To Move Is to Survive. It's in Our Genes," can be found in The New York Times May 15, 2019, edition. The DNA findings mentioned above are emphasized in her article of a few months ago. Therefore, move your jeans at least 150 minutes a week while you are wearing them.