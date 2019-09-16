Bloating is probably one of the most common gastrointestinal symptoms and is also the hallmark symptom of irritable bowel syndrome. For general health reasons, a diet high in fiber has been recommended. However, many of the fruits and vegetables we consume in fulfilling this recommendation can cause intestinal bloating and therefore many of us do not consume enough daily dietary fiber.
In the early 1990s, the DASH diet was introduced as a way to encourage healthy eating. DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. The average American diet is generally high in saturated fats, carbohydrates and dietary additives. Also the standard American diet usually contains around 3,400 mg of sodium per day.
The DASH diet recommendations are to try and take in five servings of veggies a day as well as five fruits daily. You should avoid artificial fats such as trans fats, and eat lean meat or fish while avoiding refined carbohydrates and animal fats. Healthier choices for fats include olive oil, avocados, nuts and flax seeds. The standard DASH diet limits sodium intake to about 2,300 mg per day and the lower sodium DASH diet recommends only 1,500 mg of sodium. One teaspoon will contain around 2,325 mg of sodium.
An interesting article was published in the July 2019 issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology. The authors report that a high fiber diet that also included high sodium was associated with intestinal bloating. In this study, 412 participants consumed either a 32-gram or a lower 11-gram fiber diet for 30 days.
Different amounts of sodium were included from low to medium to high each for 30 days with a five-day break in between. If my math is correct, each trial contained 900 mg then 1800 mg and finally 2700 mg of sodium daily. The participants reported their degree of bloating and regardless of fiber intake the higher sodium consumption caused bloating. Therefore, the high sodium content caused bloating even if a low-fiber diet was being followed.
A high-fiber diet is healthy, but lowering the daily intake of sodium should decrease intestinal bloating. In this study, when sodium was restricted, bloating symptoms decreased.
One thousand milligrams equal 1 gram and one medium paper clip as well as a dollar bill each weigh about 1 gram.