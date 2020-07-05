Have you noticed more cyclists in your neighborhood lately? Many of us now rely on our bikes for exercise as well as transportation more than we did earlier in the year. This is of course because of the COVID-19 situation. As confinement restrictions are being lifted in some European cities, more locals are relying on their bicycles for transportation as a means to get to work.
The capacity on subways, buses and other forms of transportation has in some European cities has been abbreviated by as much as 80%. This of course has been done to limit crowding and exposure to potential infection. In Paris, residents may receive financial assistance from the government to buy new bicycles or repair old ones. Bike sales have quadrupled in some cities now that confinement restrictions have been relaxed.
Before quarantine in Paris, 10 million people rode public transportation daily. In some areas sidewalks have recently been widened to allow for more pedestrians. Also Rue de Rivoli, previously a heavily congested thoroughfare, has been limited to bicycles, buses and taxis.
It just may be that the bicycles will play in important part in helping to restart the economy. This could also mean that there is going to be a shift from fossil fuel-dependent transportation to electric cars or even E-bikes and, of course, bicycles.
Some bike shops in large U.S. cities are selling two to three times as many bikes as usual. There is now a waiting list to buy a new bicycle for several reasons related to the present COVID-19 situation as well as the embargo on Chinese goods. Many if not most bikes sold in the U.S. today are made in China. One bike shop in the Washington, D.C., area reports more preorders than ever in the last 50 years. So because of the coronavirus we now have a shortage of bicycles here in the U.S.
It has been estimated that fewer than 3% of U.S. workers walk or ride a bicycle to work. Now, however, more of us are getting back on our "human-powered urban assault machines" and pedaling to work or to the grocery store. This form of transportation and exercise has definite health benefits. There could be some drawbacks of course because more bicycle accidents have been reported recently, particularly in Paris.
One recent article reports that the bicycle beats evolution. The author Carlton Reid states that a person on a bike can travel three to four times faster than a pedestrian yet uses five times less energy in the process. Humans on a bike outstrip the efficiency of all other machines as well as fleet-footed animals in distance moved as a function of body weight. So in terms of energy consumed, time required and space taken up, the bicycle just can't be beat.
While recovering an old 16-inch-wheeled kid's Schwinn which was probably made in the 1960s, I noticed that it had the original decal on the frame. It was purchased from a bike shop in Euphrata, Pennsylvania. Thanks to a tune-up at our local bike shop, this banana-seated bike will soon be ridden and enjoyed for years to come by our grandkids. Such an efficient, low-maintenance machine, which is now probably at least 60 years old, will provide entertainment as well as exercise for several generations.
One of the few American family-owned companies that still builds bicycles is Worksman Cycles. This company founded in 1898 moved from New York to Conway, S.C., about five years ago. Their speciality includes cargo bikes as well as vending bikes, sturdy cruisers and folding bicycles.
So, get in gear and consider riding your bicycle to work or to the store. Electric bikes are gaining in popularity for those who may not feel comfortable on the classic human-powered urban assault machine. But, above all, start rolling along and keep moving!