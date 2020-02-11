Dr. Jay Earles, PsyD, ABPP, currently provides psychological services at Hope Community Counseling Center, a ministry of Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene. Over the past 24 years, he has held many positions in the areas of clinical psychology, including serving as president of the American Board of Clinical Health Psychology. Sponsored by the Family and Marriage Coalition of Aiken, Inc. (FAMCO). Contact Roger Rollins at 803-640-4689 or rogerrollins@atlanticbb.net.