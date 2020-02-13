National Marriage Week USA (Feb. 7-14) is a collaborative campaign to strengthen individual marriages, reduce the divorce rate and build a culture that fosters strong marriages.
Marriage is a wonderful adventure. It begins the moment you meet that special someone. Realizing this is the person you want to spend the rest of your life with brings it all into focus. Wedding plans are a flurry of joyous and perhaps frustrating activities. Finally, your marriage is launched. Life together rolls along smoothly until that day you hit a bump and then more bumps. There will be times that you wonder if you made the right choice. This is when you must remember that this is an adventure and navigating the obstacles in your pathway is key to your success.
Life has a way of throwing curve balls at us and how you view these trials will make or break you in life and in marriage. I tell my clients that it is the “little foxes that spoil the vine.” By this I mean, that it is rarely the big things that kill a marriage, but all the little slights, hurts, offenses add up in our hearts and minds. These are dangerous because they get ignored or brushed under the rug all too often. Before long, hurt has built up to the extent that the marriage now is in serious trouble without even a real warning sign.
What are some of these “little foxes”? What can be done about them before they spell doom? One of the worst is neglect. Neglect happens when each of us go about our lives and we gradually forget to do the loving things we used to do for our spouses. We may not say thank you as often. We get busy and do not spend as many special moments together. We stop whispering those endearing sweet nothings. We let cellphones, iPads, computer screens and television drag away our attention and affection. Many more could be listed, but you get the idea. What can you do? Remember that this is the person you pledged to love for the rest of your life. It is important to intentionally put them first, above yourself and above all distractions. Put down your electronic devices and make a conscious effort everyday to demonstrate your love.
Another is complacency. Complacency is feeling smug that everything is okay. However, this may not be true if you have not done the work to make sure that all is well with your spouse. At some point in our marriage, so much of our conversation is about mundane topics. Gone are the times of talking about our dreams, our desires, our needs, or our frustrations. Pick these up again. We all want to be understood and to believe that someone knows us. Risk hearing things that may not be flattering to our egos and then figure out a way to handle them with maturity. Be a safe place for your spouse to explore his or her dreams and desires.
While there are many others I could discuss, the final one for our purposes is resentment. It is so easy to collect offenses. I tell clients to deal with hurts and slights quickly. Be quick to apologize and quick to forgive. Keep short accounts with one another. Some of us will carry these things for years and rehearse them in our hearts and minds over and over. Let it go as it becomes poison to your heart and to your marriage. Love your spouse enough to forgive them. My common refrain is that your spouse is for you and not against you. If this is the case, then live with this as truth, forgive and move on.
Clearly, some marriages are dealing with deep-seated problems and I encourage you to seek out help before these problems destroy you and the marriage. However, many are dying a slow death from the “little foxes.” Take time to check your heart, not your spouse’s heart, and see what you need to change to reinvigorate your marriage. There are no impossibilities when we choose to love and invest in one another. You have the power to save your marriage. Get busy.