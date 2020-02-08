Editor's note: This is the first of four articles celebrating National Marriage Week USA (Feb. 7-14), a collaborative campaign to strengthen individual marriages, reduce the divorce rate and build a culture that fosters strong marriages.
“Huh? What did you say? Can you sign off Facebook for a minute? Can you put down that phone? Did you hear me? Are you listening?” Have you ever found yourself saying these things to your spouse as you are trying to have a serious conversation with him or her? Maybe you just want to connect, find out more about the day or get emotional support – in person.
Most couples struggle with effective communication. I am not sure when or how this became a problem. Perhaps, as a society, we have forgotten how to communicate with one another because of technology. Just think about it. We now can “communicate” with a click of a button. Or we can just tell “Siri” what we want to say to our spouse, and he or she will translate it for us.
Perhaps you grew up in a family where effective communication was never modeled. What you saw as a child growing up influenced how you communicate with your spouse or other people in general. Whatever the reason, one thing I know for sure is that if you do not have effective communication in your marriage/relationship, your relationship is headed down a steep, slippery slope of disaster. Before I describe effective communication, consider what ineffective communication looks like.
You and your spouse just had a massive disagreement about whose turn it was to take the children to school this week. The conversation began early while you were both running around the kitchen, trying to pack lunches, make coffee, grab breakfast for yourself, check the weather, the score, the news, and read emails. No one is looking at each other because everyone is trying to do 50 things before leaving for the day. The conversation becomes heated and continues with a series of text messages throughout the day. Now you both are very upset because you believe some things were said in those text messages that were hurtful and disrespectful.
That evening when you get home, you are still upset and not speaking. After stewing on this for a while, you decide to talk and you realize that you both misinterpreted what the other said. How could this couple have saved all of the stress, emotions, and anger they had toward each other over a relatively simple misunderstanding? By using effective communication!
1. Pay attention – If it all possible, try to have conversations face to face. Give your spouse your undivided attention. Put down the cellphones. Turn off the television. Do not interrupt. Clear your brain so you are focused on what is being said at the present moment. Make sure you are looking at each other.
2. Demonstrate that you are listening – This can be done in the form of nodding your head, having an open posture, making eye contact, and watching your body language. Non-verbal communication shows people we are really listening to them.
3. Paraphrase/summarize – Paraphrase or summarize what you heard and ask your spouse if your understanding is correct. Use “I statements.” “Honey, what I heard you say was that your schedule at work is busy this week, and you are unable to take the kids to school. Is this because you will have to leave a little earlier than normal? Did I understand your statement correctly?” Just checking in with your spouse and making sure that you have a full understanding of what is being said can deter a significant amount of confusion and misinterpretation.
4. Watch how you say it – Often we have our most heated conversations with people because of how it was said. Wath your tone. Be respectful. Sarcasm has no place in discussions. If you believe that you are becoming very emotional and you cannot have the conversation or if there is a lot of yelling and screaming, schedule the conversation for a later time.
5. Practice. Practice. Practice. – Be aware and practice your conversation skills. Knowing how to communicate with people effectively is vital in our everyday life, no matter who we are talking to. The tools that I have given you work in any conversation.
6. Schedule time – Consciously set aside about 30 minutes to an hour to have a one-on-one conversation. You will notice significant improve in the overall satisfaction and strength of your relationship.