National Marriage Week USA (Feb. 7-14) is a collaborative campaign to strengthen individual marriages, reduce the divorce rate, and build a culture that fosters strong marriages.
Do you ever wish there was a formula to communication? A fill-in-the-blank or even multiple choice? Perhaps it’s appealing, after a confusing or frustrating interaction with your spouse, to have some rule to follow to increase understanding and the possibility for a positive outcome?
Well, I personally don’t have any formula to offer, as every conversation is unique, but my hope is that we can grow in appreciating how the male and female brain is wired differently. Shaunti and Jeff Feldhahn, a dynamic husband-wife author team, target some of the major differences between genders in their books “For Men Only” and “For Women Only,” and it’s evident that the information presented represents the experiences of countless men and women. Not only do both authors share their personal experiences interacting with their spouse, but they support the points they make by eliciting feedback from numerous men and women from various backgrounds. Perhaps this discussion will also resonate with you.
Generally speaking, one of the patterns I see from both sides of the couch (talking with clients in my office and communicating with my own patient spouse) is the tendency for men to put an argument or misunderstanding out of their minds far more quickly, and in some cases, permanently, than women. To compare thinking patterns to food, men think in a compartmentalized, logical way (like waffles) whereas women think in a process, linking the emotional, logical, relational and spiritual components of a topic into one (like spaghetti). Therefore, women tend to prefer to verbalize emotions and thoughts that they are constantly multitasking in their minds (and hearts), whereas men often don’t know what they are feeling in one moment and may need time and space to process. Due to the categorized nature of a male’s thinking, it’s actually quite possible for a man to think about “nothing”, which is incomprehensible for woman who always has something (or many things) on her mind.
So what does this look like when it comes to communication between a man and a woman? It may look like random or even irrational emotional responses from a woman. She may bring up past issues/hurts that seem irrelevant to the conversation, leaving the man confused and defensive. At this point, it’s unlikely the woman is going to feel understood, and it’s easy for things to spiral down from here.
What we need to remember in these moments is that our brains are wired differently. It is a balance of knowing ourselves and understanding the other person. Men, it’s helpful to remember, that if your woman is dealing with a thought that’s troubling, weighty or simply distracting, then her emotional response is a reasonable response, even if it doesn’t logically appear that way. Remember, her bringing up a past argument or hurt may be a sign of her further processing in order to be able to let it go and not an indication of holding a grudge. The need for resolution to the issue in her mind may be the greater need in order to move on, so your listening and understanding play a major role in supporting her emotionally.
Women, acknowledge when a past hurt is coming into view and consider whether or not it’s important to bring into the current conversation. The goal is to not attach past emotions to the current situation and communicate when this is occurring to help the man cue in. On a spiritual level, these perpetual thoughts that lead to varying emotions provide frequent opportunities for women to “take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.” (2 Cor 10:5).
Despite how easy it is to be overwhelmed and perplexed by difficulties in communication with your partner, remember the differences in how our brains are wired and how these differences lend themselves to allowing us to grow in knowing ourselves and the one we love. This ultimately deepens intimacy. God designed us in his image and with a special purpose. His creating us male and female was intentional, and we can trust him as we grow in understanding and appreciating these gender differences.