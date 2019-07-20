Editor's note: This is the second article in a series by Phyllis Britt, former editor of The North Augusta Star. She recently traveled through Europe and is sharing stories about its sights and sounds.
There are actually two Londons in England.
Londinium was established in AD 43 by the Romans. It sits on about a square mile of what is modern-day London on the north side of the Thames. The original city, which featured a walled garrison and seems to have been constructed as a typical Roman fort, appears to have been largely destroyed by fire around the time Emperor Hadrian visited in AD 122 (and built Hadrian’s Wall to the North). The London Wall was built at the end of the second century and extended about 3 miles.
Londinium actually still has its own mayor. Modern London includes the ancient city plus numerous boroughs, the largest of which is Westminister.
There are serendipitous evidences of the Roman era throughout London. Just across the River from the Tower of London is a residual Roman wall with a statue of Emperor Trajan.
The Tower of London was built by William, Duke of Normandy, who became the king of England after the Battle of Hastings in 1066 AD. Here ravens have remained in residence from the beginning – it is said if the ravens ever leave, the Tower will fall.
The site was once the London Zoo, so there is a commemorative statue of a polar bear, the first animal in the zoo, given by the King of Norway. Beefeaters serve in the Tower and, unlike the palace guards, are very friendly. And a trip to the Tower wouldn’t be complete without a look at implements of torture of the times.
There’s always the option of lunch in the crypt of St. Martins in the Field or fish and chips at The Hung, Drawn and Quartered pub nearby. And the Coppa Club offers a unique dining experience of lounging on sheepskins in glass “igloos,” located by the Thames in the shadow of the Tower Bridge.
Most everywhere visitors will encounter others from all over, whether it’s a local businesswoman on her way to China or a Brit working in a bookshop or even the daughter of a diplomat from Saudi Arabia.
A trip to London would not be complete without a tour of Parliament Square and Westminster Abbey.
Amid the many statues in Parliament Square, including such notables as Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and British suffragette Millicent Garrett Fawcett, is a statue of Abraham Lincoln. It’s a replica of a statue in Chicago’s Lincoln Park, given to England in 1920.
Interestingly, not far away is a statue of another American, George Washington. It is said that because Washington swore he would never again set foot on British soil following the American Revolution, the Commonwealth of Virginia included with this gift some Virginia soil to be placed under the statue.
Westminster Abbey, the traditional site of coronations, is in Parliament Square. (The Abbey has been the locale of, among many other notable events, the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997 and the wedding of Prince William in 2011.) Outside is a series of statues honoring martyrs for the cause of Christianity and humanity – including America’s own Martin Luther King Jr.
The interior of the Abbey is a lesson in history through those buried there. In addition to kings and queens there is a variety of recognizable names in Poets’ Corner, such as Chaucer and Keats, as well as group of scientists, including Stephen Hawking and Charles Darwin.
The center of Trafalgar Square is protected by larger-than-life sculptures of lions around a statue of Admiral Nelson. The lions were modeled after real lions killed and brought back to England. By the time the sculptor was finishing up, the lion carcasses were apparently so putrefied that he had to resort to domestic cat paws as models when he sculpted the statues’ feet.
The nearby National Gallery boasts any number of famous pieces of artwork, such as the iconic Arnolfini portrait by Jan van Eyck.
Buckingham Palace offers a step back in time as visitors watch the changing of the guard – both infantry and cavalry – each day, and, if you’re lucky, a glimpse of the Queen. Nearby, visitors can take respite in the tranquil St. James Park, a 57-acre site across from Buckingham Palace.
From London, it’s an easy day trip to Hampton Court (the palace of Henry VIII), Stonehenge, Bath and the medieval town of Lacock.
Still something of a mystery, Stonehenge contains cremains in a number of its orifices, leading some to think it’s somehow connected to burial practices of the time.
Hampton Court gives a taste of the 1500s, particularly in the kitchen areas where an incredible amount of food was prepared each day, and in the exquisite chapel, still in use today.
Attractions in Bath include the Roman Baths and Bath Abbey, both located in the classic town square.
And a trip to Lacock wouldn’t be complete without dinner in the George Inn, a pub established in 1361. Also, rumor has it that a certain heir to the throne would meet his future wife in Lacock while he was still married to his first wife.
A ride on the Thames offers an overview of the iconic sights in London – London Bridge, House of Lords Bridge (red, like the chairs they sit on in Parliament), House of Commons Bridge (green, for the same reason as the red), Big Ben (covered in scaffolding for refurbishing), the business district, the London Eye (a huge Ferris wheel over the water), and an iconic bridge recognizable to Harry Potter fans. You can get a bird’s-eye view of London from atop the London Eye, which takes about 30 minutes to make one revolution.
While in London, public transportation is definitely the way to go. There is very little need for a car, especially when the Brits drive on the “wrong” side of the road.
The Tube will get you anywhere, well, almost anywhere. Tourists should definitely check the frequent updates available on what’s happening. For example, in March of this year, at the last minute the Tube was closed to travel to Wimbledon for a couple of days. Taxis and buses were still running, but the cost was prohibitive, and the trip was extremely inconvenient. (To their credit, the folks at Wimbledon happily refunded the cost of the tickets or were willing to trade them for another day.)
And when you’re ready to head to France, it’s an easy trip on the Eurostar (available at one of the Tube connections) through the Chunnel.