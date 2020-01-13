The Aiken Camellia Society's annual show will “put some beauty in the new year,” according to a news release from the society.
The one-day show will be from 1 to 6 p.m Saturday, Jan. 18, in the gymnasium at First Presbyterian Church at 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W.
The show is free and open to the public.
“We are proud to sponsor the Aiken Camellia Show again this year,” said Jim Dickson, the show's chairperson. “It is a long tradition for the Aiken Camellia Society. We consider this show as our gift to the City of Aiken, and we sincerely hope that local citizens will join us to view the beautiful displays of the 'Queen of the Winter' blooms. With the mild weather this year, we are expecting a large number of blooms.”
Hundreds of “exquisite” camellia blossoms of all sizes and varieties will be on display after they are judged in the morning before the show opens, according to the release.
In addition, Japanese floral arrangements by Ikebana International members also will be exhibited.
Area gardeners can enter their camellia blooms in the competition between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. before the judging at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18.
Aiken Camellia Society members will be available to identify camellia varieties and answer questions about their culture during the show.
Visitors inspired by “these beautiful winter bloomers” can mark their calendars for the Aiken Camellia Society Auction at the society's meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at 104 Newberry St. Favorite varieties of camellias will be for sale at the auction.
For more information, call Dickson at 803-279-9451.