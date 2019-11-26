Frozen water isn’t needed to enjoy a popular winter sport in Aiken.
HolidIce offers the opportunity to skate on synthetic ice.
The facility’s grand opening is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Citizens Park.
Soft openings were held Monday and Tuesday “to work out the logistics,” said Mike Fanning of AllStar Tents and Events.
He teamed up with Norman Dunagan of Dumpster Depot to bring the 66-foot by 130-foot rink to a local venue.
Following Monday’s soft opening, Fanning was pleased with the response to the new facility.
“It went really well,” he said. “We had about 200 people there, and everybody loved it. Most people hadn’t ever ‘ice skated’ before, so they didn’t have anything to compare it to. I did talk to some teenagers, who said, 'Well, we can do this, so now we want to try real ice.’”
Taylor Campbell, 9, and her mother, Jessica Campbell, were among the skaters during Tuesday’s soft opening.
“I like everything about it,” said Taylor, who attends East Aiken School of the Arts.
Jessica, who is Aiken’s parks, recreation and tourism director, believes the facility will be a big hit with children and provide a real workout for adults that are new to skating.
“I think the kids are going to love it,” she said. “But I think their parents are going to be sore for days. It (skating) is exhausting.”
Santa Claus is scheduled to be at HolidIce’s grand opening, and Lost Dog, an acoustic band, will perform.
HolidIce will be open daily through Jan. 5, with one exception.
The facility will be closed Christmas Day.
In addition to the skating rink, plans call for a holiday village, where visitors can purchase crafts and concessions.
“As we progress through the season, we will be adding vendors and adding more activities out there,” Fanning said. “There will be a heavier vendor presence when Christmas at Hopelands opens (on Dec. 14). Most vendors want to be out there then.”
Citizens Park is a parking area for Christmas in Hopelands, and shuttles will be transporting thousands of people to and from Hopelands Gardens.
Fanning hopes skaters and others who come to HolidIce will offer suggestions to improve the experience.
“We want people to get out and have a good time,” Fanning said. “We welcome feedback. Each day we’ll be trying to improve.”
For more information about HolidIce and the fees charged to skate, visit holidice.com.
Admission will be free for non-skaters.
Citizens Park is at 651 Old Airport Road.
The HolidIce rink is in an area near East Pine Log Road.