With kids back in school and flu season in full swing, illness can spread quickly among children and their families this time of year.
Although viruses like the flu can infect people quickly and take several days to recover from, simple steps exist that can help prevent the spread of sickness in schools and at home, keeping kids healthy and cutting down on important time missed from school due to sick days.
Pharmacist Emily Russell of Family Pharmacy said early treatment is crucial to both curing illness and lessening its severity and duration.
"They (kids) should see a doctor as soon as they feel any symptoms of becoming sick," Russell said.
According to Russell, getting a good night's sleep and drinking plenty of fluids can also help prevent illness and accelerate a patient's recovery. Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, avoiding touching the mouth, nose, and eyes, and washing hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be effective at preventing illness.
"This is all in line with the CDC guidelines about preventing the spread of illness like the flu," Russell said. "Waiting 48 to 72 hours before returning to school or work after a fever breaks is also effective."
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the state's baseline for flu activity was above average, and flu activity in the Midlands, including Aiken County, is on the rise.
So far 15 deaths and 198 hospitalizations due to flu-related illness have been reported in South Carolina.
According to the CDC, flu activity in the United States has been elevated for eight weeks and is continuing to increase. Nationally, 27 pediatric deaths have been reported due to flu-related illness.
According to CDC flu data, the 2019-2020 season is on track to be a severe one – potentially the worst in a decade.