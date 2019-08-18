Physical activity and good nutrition have long been recognized as essential for promoting good health in adults and children. More and more research suggests that these health behaviors can have beneficial effects beyond health, including how we perform both physically and mentally. The emphasis here is on children in school, but it applies to adults, too.
Unfortunately, taking time for activity and good nutrition is seen as a luxury or a distraction to learning in most schools. Far from being a distraction, physical activity and healthy eating are prerequisites for learning and academic achievement. In short, these often-ignored factors can help make sure children are ready to learn. This is especially relevant at this time of year since children are headed back to school.
Regular physical activity is essential for good health, growth, and physical development, including maintaining a healthy body weight. This last point is important given the epidemic of obesity and related health problems in children, including "adult" diseases like high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.
Current recommendations call for all children to get at least 60 minutes of activity per day. This can include activity at school from physical education classes, recess, other classroom activities as well as games, sports, and unstructured play. Unfortunately, most kids don't get nearly enough activity at school and many aren't active at home.
Physical activity is also important for academic performance. Research shows that activity can positively affect several factors that are related to academic performance. These include skills (attention, concentration and memory), behaviors (classroom conduct and homework completion) and academic achievement (test scores and grades).
Similarly, good nutrition is also essential for health, growth, development and academic achievement. Eating a good breakfast improves cognitive function, alertness and academic performance in students of all ages. It should be no surprise, then, that skipping breakfast impairs cognitive function and academic achievement. This is one reason that many schools offer breakfast to start the day or include a healthy mid-morning snack.
The same is true for lunch, too. A good lunch can support learning in the afternoon and gives a chance to teach kids about good nutrition by providing healthy food that, unfortunately, many children may not get at home.
Schools have a unique opportunity to use physical activity and nutrition to promote health, support academic achievement, and teach healthy habits. Since formal nutrition education is missing from most curriculums and PE programs are being reduced or cut completely, schools must be creative to incorporate these essential subjects.
A way around this problem is to make sure children get a chance to move and play, ideally multiple times during the day. This is what recess is for. Teachers can also incorporate activity and nutrition education in the classroom and get away from the idea that kids must be sitting still to learn. As research shows, quite the opposite is true!
Schools are often hesitant to teach about nutrition and activity because it is thought of as a responsibility of parents, not schools. But many parents don't teach these good habits at home, which affects what happens at school. Despite the obvious benefits, it will probably take years of effort to change this view.
Given that most children will get only limited opportunities for physical activity and good nutrition school, these topics necessarily become “homework.” Since most of us could stand to be more active and eat healthier ourselves, we should do our homework, too, and model good habits for our children and grandchildren.