For residents wanting to making healthier decisions in their lives but don’t know where to start, the Aiken Standard Health Fair can be a helpful event to attend.
The Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the gym of Millbrook Baptist Church, 1920 Whiskey Road.
"It’s no surprise that people are making new goals for themselves," said Ciera Clingerman, special projects and sales executive with the Aiken Standard. "I’m really excited for the Aiken Standard Health Fair because it actually gets people up and going. Being a healthy person is the best thing someone can do for themselves."
The Health Fair will feature screenings and information on blood pressure, dental, BMI, diabetes/glucose, drug abuse, flu vaccine, weight, nutrition and vision.
"By inviting local health experts to our event, we are wanting to help our community get a kickstart in reaching their health and fitness goals," Clingerman said. "We will have workout instructors, dietitians and a wide-range of physicians who will provide demonstrations, seminars and screenings."
The Health Fair is free to attend, and there will be raffle tickets at the welcome table to win giveaways.
“It’s very encouraging to know the amount of medical, health and fitness professionals we have in the CSRA. Whether you’re looking for a certified dietitian, reputable doctor or weight loss expert, Aiken has it," Clingerman said. "If you’re like many of us trying to reach your 2020 health goals, come join us this Saturday.”
Seminars will be 30 to 45 minutes each and will cover health, fitness and safety topics. The first seminar will begin at 10 a.m.
For more information, call the Aiken Standard at 803-648-2311.