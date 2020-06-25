Major Daniel C. Hart, Medical Corps, U.S. Army, graduated from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in 2016 and on June 19, 2020, finished training as an Army Psychiatrist at the National Capital Consortium Psychiatry Residency.
He has been selected to continue in the child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship.
The graduate medical education program at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center awarded Hart with the 2020 Lewis A. Mologne Award.
This award is given in memory of Major General Lewis A. Mologne whose career was marked by an outstanding demonstration of commitment to the care of patients, and a deep sense of loyalty to his country, the US Army and his fellow soldiers.
The award is given annually to the physician-in-training who exemplifies these characteristics.
Hart is a 1993 graduate of South Aiken High School and a 1997 graduate of West Point where he was Brigade Commander of the Corps of Cadets.
He is the son of Bruce and Carolyn Hart of Aiken. After serving as an infantry officer in tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan, he entered the Uniformed Services University medical school.
He, his wife Joanna McCoy Hart and their 10 children reside in Monrovia, Maryland.
USCA students join honor society
The USCA chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the national communication honor society, recently welcomed several new members. Spring semester inductees include: Alison Davis, Lauren Effler, Marjorie George, Kaitlin Hutson, Mattie Inabinet, Tyler Middleton, Michaela Scotten, Julia Smith, Victoria Walker, Collin Mills and Deanna Webb.
Charleston college names dean’s list
The following students at the College of Charleston were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester: Ana Jaramillo, Caroline Taylor, Kennedy Toole, Avery Callaway, Alexis Williams, Michael Owens, Elena Minolfo, Michael Allewelt and Taylor Bennett.
Meals named to Lander’s honor roll
Amanda Meals, of North Augusta, was named to the freshman honor roll for the 2020 spring semester at Lander University.
Gammon named to Troy chancellor’s list
Joshua Gammon of Graniteville has been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
The chancellor’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Area students make president’s list
The following students at the College of Charleston were named to the president’s list for the 2020 spring semester: Mary Kule, William Haller, William McCuen, Melanie Snider, Virginia Bledsoe, Grace Collins, Macy Crawford, Alivia Brewe, Alexis Turner, Luis Ruvalcaba, Kristen Ulmer, Rebekah Seymour, Brynne Berry, Melanie Fischer, Alexander Smyth, Kiara Gamble, Tia Gordon, Grant Collins, Katherine Wells, Matalyn Settele, Ashlyn Bolen, Lilliana Camero, Sophia Tyrteos, Kassidy Sullivan, Emily Mullner, Taylor Bennett and, A’merical Johnson.
Christensen earns bachelor’s degree
Alek Christensen of Aiken earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mercer University’s School of Business.
Calvin Coach named an HBCU scholar
Calvin Coach III, a senior at Voorhees College, has been named a 2020 Historically Black College and Universities Competitiveness Scholar by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Coach, from Aiken, is majoring in sports management. He is a member of the W. Franklin Evans Honors College where he serves as president, Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
Salviano named to Cedarville dean’s list
Andre Salviano of Aiken was named to the dean’s honor list for the 2020 spring semester at Cedarville University.
This recognition required Salviano to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Jordan Coats named to spring dean’s list
Jordan Coats of New Ellenton was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semsester at the University of Rhode Island.
To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.