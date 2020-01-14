Graniteville names all A honor roll
The following students at Graniteville Elementary were named to the A honor roll for the first nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year: Naomi Mckenna Berry, Claire Elizabeth Blevins, Addison Ruth Hammett, Brayden Franklin Joiner, Camila Osorio-Hernandez, Lexie Kate Barker, Abigail Ruth Jennings, Jason Larios Castillo, Jaliyah Patrice Mathis, Robert Jones Wilhite, Raylee Cheyenne Clark, Jeffry Emmanuell Larios Castillo, Sa'Mya Lovett, Edward Michael Williamson, Brooklyn Nicole Black, Maliyah Lanae Bradburn, Wyatt Michael Britt, Harper Maize Charnock, Da'miayh Anshe Jamese Darden, Jordan Forbes, Kailey Breanne Hallback, De'angelo Calian Hammonds, Daytron Rashael Merriweather, Ellie Julia Rodriguez, Addison Lane Scott, Lana Rose Sincioco, Cherish Dreams Singleton, Aubree Lane Smith, Isaiah Jaxon Strang, Lizbeth Alonso-Sanchez, Carlos Bryant, Scarlett Rose Byrd, Dawson Kirk Deese, Kalynn Jade Gerard, Cristian Rodolfo Gomez, Kamden Sharef Holmes, Braxton Pierce Howard, J'rnee Brielle Jackson, Chase Elijah Jarvis, Justin Alexander Jones, Emily Rose Landrum, Mila Renee Rodgers, Gabriela Yisel Sosa Diaz, Jazylen Thompson, Jacoby Alain Torres, Leyoni Trujillo-Mendoza, Liliana Elise Vincent, Jon Gabriel Alexander Williamson and Kaydence Diane Young.
Graniteville names A/B honor roll
The following students at Graniteville Elementary were named to the A/B honor roll for the first nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year: Stephany Yolany Atilano-Valladares, Lizeth Campos-Vera, Mari-Claire Elizabeth Corley, Patricia Marie Correa, Ailijah James Dicks, Amiya Janae Dukes, Abby Lynn Grant, Emerson Rae Ivey, Jasmine Dominique Johnson, Brody Zane Kesselring, Adiel Martinez-Jaimes, Jailyn Cassidy Odom, Jaylan King Robinson, Alyssa Raquel Rodriguez, Monserrat Silva-Sotelo, Journee Sullivan, Chorsheak Pierre White, Aubriee Patricia Wise, Nevaeh Kemberlii Bell, Elizabella Anne Bridges, Christopher Cade, Brayden Christopher Gerard, Cameron Reid Gibson, Isabella Claire Harris, Sincere Rodriquez Jones, Xavier Devon Matheney, Jadalynn Aubrey Mims, Emanuel Omar Rojas-Freire, Valeria Vazquez Hernandez, Wyatt Randall Wheeler, Alani Renee Bailey, Emily Rose Black, Yeimy Eunice Gomez-Castillo, Anna Claire Hammett, Avery Samantha Jones, Aiden Laureano-Gregorio Ledford, Ashton Brice Leischner, Morgan Sloan, Jonah Eli Thomas, Zariah Makayla Thomas, Braylen Robert Thompson, Porter Faith Wilhite, Monica Lashun Baker, Aubree Lucille Britt, Sophia Kathrin Carmichael, XimenaAli Garcia-Ortega, Jayden Andra Hall, Trenton James Hydrick, Gracelynne Izabel Jay, Kaia Nevaeh Johnson, Madyson Ann Lee, Ja'Kari Dymeer Price, Fabian Omar Rodriguez, Daniel Romano, Eve Rebekah Thomas, Tarence Merrill Trapp, Elisabeth Alonso-Sanchez, Sadie Rose Blevins, Cerene Bryant, Lorae Samantha Harris, Abigail Terese Langley, Michele Latisha Mitchell, Peyton Pollock, Edward A Rita- Martinez and KeShawn Lamar Stover.
Gammon named to chancellor’s list
Joshua Gammon of Graniteville has been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University for the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
The chancellor’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.
Hanger, Wiseman make dean’s list
Clara Hanger and Abby Wiseman, both of Aiken, were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Berry College.
Andre Salviano named to dean’s list
Andre Salviano of Aiken was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University for the 2019 fall semester.
Bob Jones names president’s list
The following students at Bob Jones University were named to the president’s list for the 2019 fall semester: Zachary Hayes, computer science major, North Augusta; Katherine Taylor, orchestral instrument performance major, North Augusta; Hannah Woo, nursing major, North Augusta; and Jonah Woo, health sciences major, North Augusta.