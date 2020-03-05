Huddled under umbrellas and plastic ponchos in a deluge of afternoon showers, volunteers at a small Gloverville church rushed to load fresh food into the waiting hands of drivers in cars lined up and down School Street on Wednesday.
Gloverville Pentacostal Holiness Church has hosted regular mobile food pantries ever since they formed a partnership with Golden Harvest Food Bank last June.
Wednesday's food drive saw over 100 families given fresh fruit and milk – staples that are often lacking in food-insecure homes.
The milk that was given away during the donation was part of a massive shipment Golden Harvest has been trying to distribute across Aiken County. On Wednesday, all 864 half-gallons delivered to the Gloverville food drive were distributed to families in need.
"This is one of the rural areas we've only been able to recently expand into and provide regular food distributions," said Golden Harvest Communication Coordinator Christina Alexander. "They need some of these staples, especially the oranges that are being passed out, the apples that are here, the milk that is here, because the grocery stores are basically minute stores or convenient stores."
As a food desert, the area lacks easy access to grocery stores or farmers markets where nutritious food can be purchased, which is the driving force behind Pastor Eder Hererra's mission to continue hosting the mobile food drives.
"It's been a great success for our community," Herrera said. "And people who come here receive not only the blessing (of food), but the love of Jesus Christ."
Herrera said the church does mobile food pantries once every three weeks, and each event sees a large turnout. At the last mobile food pantry, 585 food-insecure people were served.
"The rain doesn't keep people away," Herrera said.