The Friends of the Aiken Library is giving the public an opportunity to support the library while picking up some great titles at bargain prices.
The Friends of the Aiken Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1-2 at the Aiken County Public Library at 314 Chesterfield St. S.W., according to a news release from the Friends. Hardcover and paperback titles as well as CDs and DVDs in all genres will be for sale.
The Friends of the Aiken Library also are accepting donations for the sale of CDs and DVDs, hardcover and paperback books, children’s books and audio books in good condition. Donations should not include textbooks, damaged books, “Reader’s Digest” condensed books, cassettes or VHS tapes, or encyclopedias.
Donations will be accepted beginning Sept. 16 at the front desk of the library and can be delivered through the front door by by the elevator in the rear of the building. The library's hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Funds from sale will be used to buy books and supplies for the Aiken branch as well as to support children's and community programs sponsored at the library.
Donations should not be left outside or placed in the library's book drop. For large donations, home pickup is possible. To schedule a pickup, call 803-979-3390.
The Friends of the Aiken Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization that helps to promote and support the Aiken County Public Library and work with the library staff to ensure the library continues to be a great community resource, according to the release.
For more information on membership with Friends of the Aiken Library, visit aikenlibraryfriends.org or pick up a brochure at the library's front desk.
The First Ever Sneak Preview and Purchase Event for the sale, only for Friends of the Library members, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Non-members can join at the door.