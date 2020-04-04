My name is Buck, and although I’m just a dog, I know a thing or two about this coronavirus. First of all, I know I can’t get it or give it to a human – whew! That’s a relief. Also, because schools and businesses have closed, I know lots of people are staying at home and they’re trying to figure out what to do next. Many of them have decided it’s a grand time to adopt a dog. How smart is that?
Turns out, it was fabulous news for Yours Truly. I’d been at the Aiken County Animal Shelter for a few weeks after my previous owner dumped me there – not sure why, but I was pretty worried, I tell you. Then a family of four made an appointment with the shelter to adopt a dog, and guess what? They chose me. Me! Can you believe it? My new family told the shelter staff how happy they were that all adoption fees are waived now. No clue what that means, but if they’re happy, I’m happy. Period.
The whole family is home now, and they spend non-stop time with me. I adore the attention. They feed me great food and take me outside to do my business. Look, I’m totally housebroken, so I know what I’m supposed to do, but when I do it, they get all excited and say things like “good boy, good boy” and give me a treat.
Whoa! Not a bad deal! So I prance around and wag my tail all happy-like and pretend I made outside because they are such great trainers. Like I said: if they’re happy, I’m happy – that’s just the kind of pal I am.
There’s only one tiny negative so far. I’m a world-class napper, and just when I’m about to nod off, they call me to go outside and chase a tennis ball. They throw the ball; I retrieve the ball – over and over and over again. But here’s the thing: they stand in one place and throw, but me, I run and retrieve, run and retrieve, all at full speed. It’s great fun, for sure, but I have to admit, before long, I start thinking about that soft spot on the couch and my nap.
When they finally take me back inside, I slurp up some fresh water and skedaddle for the sofa and a well-deserved snooze. Ahh. Heaven.
I get lots of hugs and rubs from my new family. They tell me what a nice boy I am and how happy they are I live with them. They have no idea how good their rubs and hugs feel or how ecstatic I am to have a home. It’s nice to be loved. I’ll do anything to please them, including chasing that dadgum tennis ball as much as they want.
I hope the virus goes away, but in the meantime, it’s an excellent time for folks to adopt my pals still at the shelter, like Archer, who’s sad and urgently needs a home.
Please don’t wait.
Their lives are in our hands.