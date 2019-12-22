The good doctor was on his way to work in Augusta when he spotted two large bully dogs on the Aiken-Augusta Highway. Concerned about their safety on the busy, four-lane road, he pulled over and coaxed the dogs – who were healthy, well-behaved and in good shape – into his car. Figuring they had to be someone’s pets, the doctor turned around and headed for the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
Bobby Arthurs, the shelter manager, was on site when the doctor arrived with the dogs. He agreed with his assessment that the dogs were well-cared for, so he scanned them for a microchip. Turns out, they were microchipped, and in short order, Arthurs had identified the owner and a contact number. The owner, who was at work, was both alarmed his beloved dogs had escaped the yard and relieved they were safe.
Wait – the story gets better. The good doctor offered to drive the dogs to their owner even though he was late to work. First he called the hospital, then he loaded the dogs into his car (again) and drove back to Aiken to reunite the dogs with the grateful owner.
We often fill these pages with stories of hard luck and sadness – distressed, baffled dogs surrendered to the shelter by their owners or dumped on some county road – and we are often pleading for help to relieve overcrowding at the shelter or to save a particularly special dog. But today I want to celebrate the many acts of kindness and sacrifice, both large and small, that make it possible for FOTAS and the shelter to save thousands of dogs every year.
Whether it’s a volunteer making calls for one little lost dog, or Bobby Arthur organizing a pre-dawn pickup to feature adoptable animals on the local news at 6 a.m., or the shelter adoption coordinator giving up a day off during the busy holiday season, or FOTAS volunteers taking dogs to a special event on a hot summer day, or someone who fosters a hard–to-place dog who has been on the adoption floor for a long time, or school children who pool their allowances to buy much-needed supplies for the shelter, or kind citizens who bring in community cats for TNR or adopt senior dogs or foster medical-needs dogs or, or, or… the amount of effort expended to save these animals is nothing short of breathtaking.
What is Christmas but the season of goodwill and hope?
Here’s to hoping for the day that all pets are fixed, no dogs are tethered to logging chains, no animals are dumped by the side of the road, no boxes of abandoned puppies and kitties are dropped off at the shelter and every pet is a cared-for, cherished family member.
Thank you and God bless you and your family this Christmas season.
By the way, if the Christmas spirit moves you to adopt your next pet, now’s the time. The shelter is (sadly) overflowing with deserving, fabulous prospects.
Their lives are in our hands.
By the numbers
The Aiken County Animal Shelter has greatly reduced and waived adoption fees through Jan. 1. The shelter is full, so now is the perfect time to adopt a dog or cat.