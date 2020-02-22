FOTAS’ Home to Home program celebrated its one-year anniversary this month. In that first year, we’ve had 177 animals successfully rehomed using the program. That is 177 dogs and cats who were not surrendered to the Aiken County Animal Shelter, but instead were able to go directly from one home to another.
There are many advantages to the program: it is much easier on a pet to go directly to another loving home rather than being surrendered to the shelter which can be incredibly stressful to an animal; owners can choose the right new owners for their pet using this method; and these direct Home to Home adoptions mean more resources are available for strays brought into the shelter.
There are many reasons why a dog or cat needs to be rehomed. Owners may face financial problems forcing them to move into apartments that will not allow pets. Elderly owners may need to move to assisted living or nursing homes and be unable to keep their pets. Owners active in the military may be facing upcoming deployment leaving the country and need to find a home for their pet.
One thing all these owners have in common is wanting a better life for their pet. They realize that they are no longer able to provide the loving home that their pet deserves.
So, what can you expect if you place your pet on Home to Home? Go to Fotas.Home-Home.org, and click on “Rehome your pet,” upload a photo and enter some information regarding your pet, including age and breed, and what makes your pet special. I will take that information to create a profile on Home to Home, and post to FOTAS’ Facebook page which has over 11,000 followers. You will receive an email verifying your pet has been placed and to watch your email for prospective owners who may be interested. I also include some tips for finding the right new home.
If you are looking for a new pet, in addition to visiting the county shelter, take a look at the pets available on this site. Home to Home is free to use and free to adopt.
In the last 10 years, FOTAS has been instrumental in taking the Aiken County Animal Shelter from a 10% save rate to an over 90% save rate, where we achieved our goal in saving every adoptable animal the past two years and are working hard this year to achieve it again. There are many tools we use to do this: adoptions to loving homes; transfers to shelter rescue partners in other states with great spay and neuter programs and adopters for homeless pets; spay and neuter Fido Fixer events; Trap Neuter Release (TNR) programs for community cats; Dogs off the Chain programs; and now Home to Home.
We’ll continue to look for ways to save our county’s pets because their lives are in our hands.