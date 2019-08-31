Brindle and white mixed-breed Tiffany arrived at the Aiken County Animal Shelter with three puppies that were barely one week old. We had no foster volunteers available, so the pups had to stay at the shelter and endure the loud barking of a nearly full intake area.
Tiffany was a great mother and very protective of her pups. We learned by walking her that she is a sweet, loving girl but just a little shy around people she doesn’t know.
Her three pups were weaned and put into foster homes. They were fat and ready. However, one pup suddenly stopped eating. Still wagging his tail and begging to be petted, the little one just would not eat, even when he was hand fed. When the puppy started to weaken, the foster brought him back to the shelter for medical attention.
He was slowly deteriorating but tests didn’t reveal any underlying reason for his refusal to eat. He yearned for human interaction but looked hollow, which is very unusual. Dr. Levy and her team gave him fluids and kept him warm with a heat lamp. But he still would not eat.
The medical staff kept him under intense observation for days and days. I personally was not optimistic about his chances. But then he somehow managed to eat a small amount of baby food and drink a bit of puppy formula. Even though the odds for survival were still not in his favor, I asked to take the puppy home and foster him.
The puppy was still so fragile but when I gave him some chicken and broth, he lapped at it. It was so rewarding to see him eat.
The little guy cries whenever I put him down. He’s still eating and now even runs and plays. He chases my dogs, bites my fingers and barks for attention. Things are finally looking up for this cutie, but he has a long way to go.
His mom, Tiffany, is still with us at the shelter and available for adoption. The poor girl has spent nearly two months at the shelter and still has no forever home. But thanks to her foster dad Kelly, at least she gets to go to a quiet house each night and sleep in bed with a person who cares.
FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal Shelter work well together. The staff strives hard to give the best medical care and comfort to those animals that come to them, with FOTAS purchasing any supplemental medicines and equipment needed. Volunteers and foster families make such a difference with the needed follow-up care and attention.
Tiffany and her pups were saved, but the county shelter has so many other animals waiting for homes. When you receive more than 500 homeless pets a month, it can become overwhelming and we need volunteers to help. Please join us and be part of our life-saving team. There is nothing more rewarding.
Their lives are in our hands.
By the numbers
The Aiken County Animal Shelter took in 509 strays and surrendered pets from Aug. 1 to 29. This marks an unprecedented fourth month in a row the shelter has taken in 500 plus unwanted animals in 2019. Please adopt.