As the coronavirus spreads throughout U.S., the ways in which our daily lives are affected become more apparent. Shortages in household goods, widespread closing of public places, self-quarantine and social distancing are becoming the norm in a world stricken by the pandemic. Now is the time to focus on protecting the most vulnerable among us: the elderly, the immune-compromised, and, yes, homeless animals.
Over the past two years, the Aiken County Animal Shelter was able to do something no one thought possible – find a home for all adoptable animals and reserve euthanasia for only the fatally sick and the very dangerous. We were able to do that through innovative care and adoption programs and a robust transfer program.
The pandemic is seriously jeopardizing that success because our transfer partners are eliminating out-of-state transfers due to operational concerns, particularly staffing reductions caused by illness, the anticipation of greater intake caused by folks in the community unable to care for their animals, and even the possibility of shutting down public operations to reduce community spread. These are valid concerns and prudent actions for all shelters, including the county shelter, in light of this unprecedented emergency.
Without your help, the combination of these factors will mean a death sentence for otherwise healthy animals as overcrowding at the shelter becomes unmanageable and unhealthy. That’s bad news at a time when bad news dominates our daily lives.
How can you help? There are several ways.
1. If you are able, consider adopting another dog or cat. The shelter is waiving adoption fees until further notice.
2. If you can’t adopt permanently, but have an empty stall, a fenced yard, a suitable shelter, consider fostering animals for some period of time. As always, FOTAS can help you with supplies, if necessary, as long as the supplies last.
3. Do you know someone who is ill and has a pet? Perhaps you can help them care for, feed or walk their pet. Your assistance could mean the difference between a beloved pet staying home while their owner recovers or being surrendered to the shelter.
4. Please, please become an outspoken advocate for spay/neuter, particularly now in this crisis right in the middle of the breeding season. No one should be bringing more puppies and kittens into the world when so many homeless animals need homes.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Organization for Animal Health have issued advisories saying there is no evidence companion animals can spread the virus and “there is no justification for taking measures against companion animals which may compromise their welfare.”
Given the common-sense requirement for social distancing and self-quarantine, our pets may be our only protection against the devastating effects of social isolation. We will need our pets as much as they need us in the trying times to come.
Although the county has closed the shelter to regular public traffic for the safety of the community and shelter personnel; however, it will be open for adoptions/fosters by appointment, which will take place outside. For more information or adoption/foster appointments, call the shelter at 803-642-1537 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email info@fotasaiken.org.
Thank you and God bless. Their lives are in our hands.