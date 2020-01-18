Coco would not eat or even groom herself. The 6-year-old, long-haired, gray and white beauty just slept or watched visitors with a suspicious eye when they approached her cat condo in the lobby of the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
But then we moved Mia, the 2-year-old gray tabby Coco was surrendered with, into Coco’s condo and everything changed. Coco started strutting around and stretching, ate some food and cleaned and groomed her coat, making it gorgeous again. She even took some cat treats from a staff member’s hand. It was then we knew Mia and Coco were bonded and needed to be adopted together.
Poor Coco and Mia were surrendered by their owners, who didn’t include them in their moving plans. So, now they only have each other.
While not uncommon, bonded adult animals at the shelter tend to take longer to adopt out since people are often seeking one pet to join their other, established pets at home. But Coco and Mia would be perfect for a person or family who doesn’t have any cats and wants to add some furry indoor-only felines to their home. Double the cats, double the love. Both Coco and Mia are spayed and can be adopted for $20.
The shelter has extended adoption hours
Don’t forget. The Aiken County Animal Shelter now has extended adoption hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The shelter is open for adoptions until 7 p.m. twice a week to make it more convenient to visit and select a homeless pet for your family.
The shelter’s adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and on Saturdays the shelter is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Register for FOTAS Furry 5K
A race to benefit the homeless animals at the county shelter is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, at Generations Park in Aiken.
The inaugural FOTAS Furry 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run will feature adoptable dogs from the county shelter and FOTAS will be accepting dog and cat food donations as well as toys, treats and other goodies at the event. Participants can bring their own furry friend to run with them and are encouraged to dress up their dog for the canine costume competition.
The special event is being organized by 2 Girls and a Clock Racing & Timing Services and registration can be done online at runsignup.com through Jan. 28. Late comers can also register in person on the day of the event. The 1-Mile Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 9 a.m. Winners of the 5K will receive awards and prize raffles will be held following the race. For more information about this event, visit fotasaiken.org.