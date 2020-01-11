This is a story that began with a dog crying real tears when he was surrendered to the Aiken County Animal Shelter nearly a year ago.
FOTAS Programs Coordinator Kathy Jacobs described the dog, Hank, and his reaction to being separated from his owner in this weekly column space on Feb. 24, 2019.
“I saw something that I had not witnessed before, something that I will never forget,” Jacobs wrote. “The black Lab had tears in his eyes, with some trickling down his face. His cheeks were puffing in and out and his breathing was rapid. It was like watching a child be taken from his parents. He was heartbroken.”
Meredith Anderson, a popular anchor and award-winning investigative reporter at a news station in Augusta, saw the column and photo of Hank on Facebook. She read how this poor 2-year-old, 55-pound dog had been waiting for a new home for many weeks and was getting depressed from being passed over by potential adopters. The dog’s story touched her, so she drove to the Aiken County Animal Shelter to meet Hank on Feb. 25. Anderson was quickly smitten with Hank and took him home that afternoon. She already had a new name for this special dog: Hamilton.
“Hamilton was absolutely meant to be my family's dog… no question,” Anderson said. “I love him so much. I am beyond happy he is part of our family.”
While Hamilton is a charmer and an amazing dog, the Anderson family knew this sweet boy came with some challenges and responsibilities – all of which Meredith chronicles on her Facebook page.
“Hamilton initially took a lot of work, love, investment and patience. All totally worth it … but I don't want to give the impression this journey has been an easy one,” she said. “I just want to be a responsible dog owner… and I think part of that is making sure people know adopting a dog is a big decision that really does require a lot of thought.”
Since adding Hamilton to her family, Anderson has posted entertaining photos of him in various outfits, hats and glasses. Her latest post is a video of Hamilton vigorously shaking his favorite rope toy to the Outkast song, “Hey Ya!” She’s also celebrated Hamilton’s third birthday; revealed his DNA test results (mostly Staffordshire terrier with some beagle and other smaller breeds); and about a month ago announced he was heartworm-free.
“Christmas came early this year,” she posted. “GREAT NEWS. Hamilton is officially heartworm negative!”
FOTAS paid for and provided the treatment to cure Hamilton of this mosquito-borne infection, as it does for any heartworm positive dog at the county shelter through its “Have a Heart, Save a Heart” program.
“Last year, Hamilton was at the Aiken County Animal Shelter,” Anderson noted. “This Christmas, he posed with his presents. Turns out, he was just as much a gift to my family as we were to him.”