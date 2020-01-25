The Aiken County Animal Shelter saved and adopted out 3,303 homeless pets in 2019. We thank our shelter staff, adopters, supporters, volunteers, fosters and donors for making this possible.
Here are some of the latest emails and notes we’ve received from people who have given homeless animals a second chance at a great life:
Abby and Barkley are BFFs
Faith (who we renamed Abby) is doing wonderfully. She fits right in with our other dogs. Since day one, she and our little Barkley have been best friends. She eats well and plays all day with her toys. Any worries anyone had about her being a problem with other dogs or little kids is completely gone. She's great with both. Whoever had Abby before us, treated her well and taught her how to behave. I'm sure they miss her, and I hate she's no longer with them. But at the same time, our family loves her beyond any words.
Jarid Moon
Dasher is a big cuddle bug
Dasher is doing great! He enjoys playing with my parents’ dog, Berkeley, and is typically well behaved. He loves going on long walks and being active, but is also a big cuddle bug! He's definitely been a light in my life.
Eryn Cameron
Feline brothers complete family
Casper and Jasper are happy and spoiled! I’m so glad we adopted them both and didn’t separate them! They get along beautifully with our dog, Hope. Our family has been completed. Thank you all for what y’all do!
Lynn Feltham
Kitten Burt is a life-changer
I love my Burt! He can be a challenge since he discovered leftover food goes in the trash. But my life is forever changed. I am 52 and Burt is my first pet! My son also has a cat, which was my inspiration. I tell everyone that Burt is my grandchild!
Janet Tate
Brandy has new name, new life
Brandy is now Momma Mia and doing well. She loves my other dog and they are always together. We are so grateful for her and believe that she is very happy now. I promise she will have a great life with us.
Kristin Pearce