One of my favorite programs offered within the Aiken County School System is Job Shadow Day. Students are encouraged to follow an adult at work to learn first-hand what they do each day. This was the first year that a local student asked to shadow me at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. I was so excited.
Logan Heath, a member of the Junior FOTAS after-school program at Tall Pines STEM Academy, arrived at 8 a.m. and we had plenty to do. I explained that we needed to walk the shelter and take inventory. We had to visit all the new dogs and cats and start making plans for them. It also meant preparing them for foster homes, calling foster families, giving dogs flea treatments, bathing puppies and making sure all adoptable pets were walked and shown love.
I noticed Logan’s eyes get big when he saw a new mother dog and her puppies. He had never seen puppies that little before. The mother dog was so sweet and let me take out a puppy for Logan to hold. We then called super foster mom Girl Conger-Wolcott to come pick up the litter.
Next, we saw a new puppy that looked so sad all curled up in a bed. We called Betsy Holmes and asked if she would foster him. She immediately said yes and was on her way. Logan and I bathed the puppy, found some food and toys and got him ready for Betsy to arrive. Logan asked if he could name the puppy Alex, so we did. It suited him.
Logan has a dog but no cats, so he wanted to spend time with a kitty. We had a super snuggly cat that enjoyed playing and getting some couch time. We talked about how playing and getting human attention can help a pet be more adoptable and less fearful of new people.
We then went to the kennels to meet the adoptable dogs. He really wanted to walk a cute dog named Derry. When we put the leash on, she rolled over and smiled. I told Logan she is what we call “perfection on paws.” Derry and her puppies were found dumped on the side of the road. How could a dog go through so much and still be so sweet?
Logan said his grandmother was picking him up after we were done and she was looking for a canine companion. When his grandmother arrived, he asked if he could show her a dog. He walked into the kennel and got down on the ground with Derry. His grandmother asked why he thought she should adopt her and Logan said, “Because she is amazing.” Without hesitation, she replied, “OK then, let’s bring her home.”
We are hoping to put all this social distancing behind us soon. We miss our Junior FOTAS volunteers! Young people like Logan make a huge difference in the lives of the shelter pets. We hope that children in Aiken County will stay connected with us by emailing lists of their favorite pet names, sending videos reading to their pets and submitting fun animal-themed pictures or videos that we can share with our Facebook followers. Email submissions to info@FOTASAiken.org.