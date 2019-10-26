On Saturday, Nov. 2, FOTAS will host a party at the Aiken County Animal Shelter to celebrate its 10th anniversary partnering with the county and the shelter to save lives.
What a ride it’s been. In 2009, a few dedicated and concerned citizens banded together to form FOTAS in response to the dismal conditions at the old shelter and the bleak prospects for any animal unlucky enough to pass through its doors. At the time, a trip to the county shelter was a death sentence – 91% of the 6,000 animals at the shelter were euthanized every year. Very few made it out alive.
The turnabout at the county shelter since 2009 is nothing short of spectacular. Since the formation of FOTAS, the euthanasia rate has dropped steadily each year, reaching a historic low of 6% in 2018, saving every adoptable animal. It’s a remarkable story of partnership, determination, commitment and community involvement and support.
In fact, the South Carolina Secretary of State selected FOTAS as one of the 10 organizations (out of thousands) to receive the Angel Award, which recognizes the most efficient and effective charities in the state.
There are so many people to celebrate for this astonishing success:
The FOTAS volunteers, who work on bookkeeping, social media, special fundraising events and FOTAS Fix-a-Pet; who organize and work on special fundraising and on-site events; who foster mamma dogs and cats and all their progeny; who care for animals designated for transfer; who shuffle animals to off-site adoption events; who walk the dogs, love up the cats, work with play groups, and show animals to potential adopters – the dramatic and steady increase in the shelter’s live release rate since 2009 is directly related to their efforts to make the animals more adoptable.
Paige Bayne, director of Aiken County Code Enforcement, and the beloved Bobby Arthurs, chief animal control officer and shelter manager, who directly oversee and manage the shelter operations with kind, thoughtful and dedicated attention to the welfare of the animals.
The county shelter staff – the intake administrators, adoption coordinators, vet techs, kennel techs and custodians – who make certain that all of those animals are properly documented and cared for with compassion and efficiency.
Dr. Lisa Levy, the shelter vet, whose medical prowess and big heart has saved the lives of hundreds of animals, and Dr. Mike Wells, who performs spay/neuter surgery on community cats for the TNR program.
County Council and the county administration for being the best public partners and working with FOTAS to save every adoptable animal.
Last but not least, you, the Aiken community, who year after year have supported our efforts with enthusiasm and generosity. You have designated the shelter as your community shelter and we could not be prouder.
Join us at the county shelter next Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a joyful celebration of our shared success in making the county shelter a model of public responsibility to our animals. There will be lots of free food and activities for adults, children, and their four-legged friends.
Bring your party hat and we’ll see you there.
Their lives are in our hands.