These are strange times we are all living in, with organizations adjusting to uncharted waters – and the Aiken County Animal Shelter is no exception. Adoptions are by appointment, taking place outside, and paperwork is completed curbside.
Animal enforcement officers are bringing in strays and we are urging owner surrenders to take place through our Home to Home program. Using a special website, this program allows citizens to rehome their pets directly from their homes, avoiding the stress of their pets having to go to a kennel in the shelter. It is free to use and free to adopt.
As our Home to Home Program enters its 16th month in Aiken County, its value continues to grow. During these hard times, we have had some wonderful success stories. A recent one that touched my heart was Cooper, a 13-year-old cairn terrier whose owner died. When his owner was in the hospital and nursing home, his mother regularly took Cooper in. But after her son passed, she could no longer take care of the senior canine.
The owner’s sister, Debra Foutch, placed Cooper on Home to Home, hoping the right loving person would come forward and adopt him. You could tell this was heartbreaking for a family who only wanted the best for this sweet dog. She wrote a wonderful write-up to let potential owners know about Cooper’s journey. I placed him on Home to Home and on FOTAS’s Facebook page, where thousands of followers saw the post. Hours later, I received an email from Debra that Cooper had found a good home. Debra said, “I’m sure my brother is smiling down from heaven knowing Cooper has a new forever home.” I am sure he is too, Debra.
In the coming months, Home to Home will become an even more vital tool for owner surrenders. The Aiken County Animal Shelter will be enclosing its rear intake kennels during the months of June-August, as part of the Capital Project Sales Tax funding. During severe weather, the animals in these kennels have little protection from rain, wind, severe cold, or intense heat. We are thrilled that these 30 kennels will be enclosed by the end of the summer, but that is 30 intake kennels that will not be in use during that time, limiting the shelter's intake of animals.
We encourage owners who need to surrender an animal to consider using Home to Home. This program is a much kinder way to rehome pets, who are often traumatized by being surrendered into noisy kennels and unfamiliar surroundings. We have found loving homes for over 230 animals in a little over a year, without using shelter resources. And if you are looking for a new pet, besides checking the listing of animals available at the shelter, check those available at fotas.home-home.org. Any questions about using the program, email ellencpriest@gmail.com. As always, thank you for your support of the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
Their lives are in our hands.