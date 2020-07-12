Times are so complicated right now and many are struggling with depression and anxiety. Even children are feeling the effects of social distancing. Summer break is normally a time filled with vacations, camps, sleep overs – all things that have been put on hold. Being away from friends and others in their age group can be lonely.
As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in our area, that isolated feeling seems to be getting worse. However, families that have fostered shelter pets during the pandemic have benefited from the experience.
Look at Savannah and Charlotte Collen, ages 11 and 5. Their family decided to start fostering this spring and what a difference it has made in not only in their lives but the lives of the dogs they have fostered.
When fostering their first shelter dog, a large mixed breed named Joseph, mother Kamillah said, “We are having a wonderful time with Joseph. He follows the girls around pretty much all day. We feed him twice each day, and he is getting plenty of exercise and love. He's pretty spoiled and they are learning responsibility. It’s a win-win.”
Kamillah emailed pictures of their most recent foster, Hachi, noting, “I think he’s having fun!”
These pictures brought tears to my eyes. Large, high-energy dogs like Hachi are not always seen as family dogs. But the photos showed him sleeping on his back on a rug, wearing a princess crown with Charlotte, going on a dog walk with Savannah – and enjoying every second of it.
The great thing is that Hachi has a home waiting for him; he just needed a place to stay until we could get him there. When the girls say goodbye, they know he is going to another home filled with love. They don’t have to be sad; he just had the best vacation from the shelter with them. Plus, there are more homeless pets that need help.
Maybe their next foster dog will be smaller and fluffier, or maybe one that wants to catch tennis balls. Some families even keep scrapbooks with pictures of each foster pup, kitten or dog they help. It's fun to look back at all the lives made better.
Whether you prefer kittens, puppies or adult dogs, we would love your help. The Aiken County Animal Shelter is currently undergoing a construction project which leaves it 30 kennels short for the summer. Now more than ever foster homes are needed so the shelter create room for more homeless animals in need.
FOTAS provides food for foster pets as well as crates, if needed. The pets are flea treated and come with everything they need. All we ask is that you give them a safe place to stay and a little love.
For more information or to receive a foster application, email info@fotas.org or visit fotasaiken.org.
Their lives are in our hands.