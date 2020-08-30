Aiken County Animal Shelter has had amazing adoptions. With people home on quarantine, it was the perfect time to adopt. Now adoptions are slowing down. The shelter has some cuties that have been there too long and are in urgent need. We are baffled as to why these pets are overlooked.
Colt is a loving boy who has been there the longest. He has gone home with volunteers for over nights. We have learned that he is house trained and grateful for all kindness given to him. Colt came to the shelter with bullet fragments in him. We don’t know why someone would have shot this guy. We only know that he is lovable and very ready to find his forever home. He is beginning to show signs of depression from being in a kennel too long. This boy was meant to be a couch companion.
Damon is 13. One glittering blue eye, he is love on legs. Damon is easy to walk, even likes to jog with the volunteers. He has enjoyed going for car rides and seems to get along with everyone, two legs or four. He is quiet, calm, easy. His favorite thing is a tennis ball. It is so cute to see how happy he gets when he sees a bright yellow tennis ball. He will carry it around like it is the best toy ever. This boy will make a terrific pet.
Lucy is a squishy and sweet boxer mix. Poor Lucy is afraid of thunderstorms and we have had many recently. We really want to get her into a home and make her more comfortable. She is the first walked by volunteers each morning as she is very housebroken (and like all the others listed) will not eat her breakfast until she goes out for a walk. When you make a kiss sound she will sit and give you a kiss, it’s super sweet.
Loki came to the shelter looking skeletal. He was so sad and so hungry, and so grateful for care. When the staff first brought him a large bed and a bowl full of food, in all honesty I think he was smiling. He is just the sweetest boy, and he will appreciate whoever gives him a good life more than any dog ever. Dogs who have been neglected show such incredible love to those who save them.
Sherry seems to love everyone. She is a family dog that loves other dogs too. She has a gorgeous brindle coat and walks really well on leash. She is not a barker, and has proven to be a fabulous pet; both polite and pretty.
You may notice a theme here, there are no 10-pound dogs sitting at the shelter. You can be a grouchy small dog and still find a home. Our medium to large dogs often have the best manners and show so much affection, are yet the ones who seem to sit in kennels the longest waiting to be picked and adopted. Please help us find homes for these forgotten pups. Their lives are in our hands.