This week’s story is one about serendipity – a series of coincidental and seemingly unrelated events and encounters that resulted in happy good fortune for a scared, abandoned dog and a man stricken by grief.
Bryce Lingo, a resident of Delaware, is a frequent winter visitor in Aiken. An accomplished equestrian, Bryce travels from his farm in Virginia with his horses to train with his friend Snowden Clarke. The past year has been difficult for Bryce – he lost his dad and his older brother, and last October, he lost his 10-year-old German shorthair pointer to cancer.
By the time he reached Aiken in January, he was looking forward to relaxing in the company of his friends, but on Valentine’s Day tragedy struck again. His other beloved German shorthair pointer, Hartley, was struck and killed by a car. Bryce was devastated.
Enter Sam Cato, a longtime FOTAS supporter, volunteer, adopter and foster with whom Bryce had become friendly with over the years. Sam, upon hearing about Bryce’s heartbreaking loss of Hartley, did one of those things Sam does best – lobby Bryce to adopt a dog from the Aiken County Animal Shelter in an effort to ease his grief.
Bryce was not opposed to rescuing a dog but he and his family had a long history with – and singular allegiance to – German shorthair pointers. Since the shelter rarely takes in purebred animals (much less German shorthair pointers), Sam did not push the point.
Two weeks later, Sam made an impromptu decision to take a houseguest out to the county shelter for a tour. As they walked through the adoption pods to check out the canine residents, she stopped, stunned, in front of a kennel in Pod 2. There, cowering in terror in the back of the kennel was a magnificent German shorthair pointer – called Gill by shelter staff – who had been picked up as a stray. The dog had only moments before been released from Intake and moved to the adoption floor.
Sam wasted no time in snapping Gill’s photo and sending it to Bryce who had returned to his farm in Virginia. By mid-afternoon, Bryce had formally adopted Gill and made arrangements with a local man to pick him up and drive him to Virginia.
Today Aiken (Gill’s new name) is resting comfortably at Bryce’s home in Delaware, recovering from being neutered and on antibiotics for heartworm treatment.
“He’s so sweet and quiet, but he’s also very shy and traumatized," Bryce said. "He gets better every day: he sleeps on my bed and thumps his tail when I speak to him. My nieces lavish him with attention and my female Siamese cat spends lots of time grooming his face and ears. I wish I knew what had happened to this guy. How could someone just dump him on some county road and drive away?”
Ah ha.
That’s the question – one we fret about all the time: How could someone be so callous and so irresponsible as to leave a helpless animal to an unknown fate? In this case, Aiken was lucky and Bryce has been blessed. They found each other in their time of need.
Maybe – just maybe – that was their fate all along.
Their lives are in our hands.