Dede was wandering the backroads of the county in the sizzling heat of July when she was picked up by animal control officers. Her condition was shocking: aside from being terrified and dehydrated, she was completely hairless and bleeding. She was hard to look at without grimacing with horror and heartbreak, with outrage that someone cared so little about this sweet dog that they didn’t provide medical care when it was needed and then abandoned her to starve and die when her condition became critical.
Because we try not to think the worst about people, we’d like to believe that maybe someone loved her but just didn’t have the means to care for her – that they were victims of poverty or misfortune.
Sorry, but I don’t buy it. Dede suffered horribly, both physically and emotionally, because someone neglected her medical needs and then washed their hands of her when she needed them the most. That’s cruelty, plain and simple. It makes me furious.
Like most dogs, Dede’s capacity for gratitude and forgiveness is boundless – far greater than mine (I promise to work on that at church). She has never complained, not once, and she has never stopped wagging her tail. She’s cheerful and kind. She loves people and children. She is great with other dogs. She has gone on several doggy nights-out with staff and volunteers, and they all rave about her. She is a good size, weighing in at just 40 pounds.
Here’s the deal. Dede was diagnosed and successfully treated for Demodex mange, which is not contagious. Her coat has grown back in. However, once she was cured of mange, she continued to scratch and bleed and Dr. Levy suspected she had some kind of allergy.
FOTAS purchased allergy meds for her and they are working: she feels and looks good, but she may need to be on allergy meds for life. Although more in-depth allergy testing might identify a more targeted treatment, Dede’s doing just fine without it.
Kathy Jacobs, the FOTAS program director, has been treating her own dog for allergies for years, and he is a fluffy, happy dog. “My dog’s allergy meds are not difficult to administer,” said Jacobs. “It’s one more monthly pill along with flea, tick and heartworm protection. Sure, it’s an extra expense, but it’s not a large one by any means.”
Dede is a special dog, and she deserves and needs a loving home. Will it be you? Her adoption fee has been sponsored. Call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 803-642-1537 and ask for Hillary, Bob, Amanda or Kathy.
Their lives are in our hands.
By the Numbers
The Aiken County Animal Shelter has taken in 400 strays and surrendered pets so far this month.