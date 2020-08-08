When Carol Winn adopted sweet brindle and white terrier mix Matilda from the Aiken County Animal Shelter, she had no way of knowing this cute, young dog would save her life one year later.
But that’s exactly what happened. On June 24, Winn woke up startled to see Matilda shaking her bed.
“She doesn’t sleep with me, she has her own bed,” Winn said. “At 5:45 in the morning, when she woke me, I was having a heart attack. I fell out of the bed, and she stayed by my side until the ambulance got to me.”
Winn’s phone was in the living room, so she had to crawl from her bedroom to call 911. Matilda crawled along with her and would not let her out of her sight.
The University Hospital doctor who treated Winn said had Matilda not shaken her awake, she would have likely died in her sleep.
“I feel that God sent Matilda to me just for that reason,” Winn said. "Fur angels are real, God works in mysterious ways. Thank you for allowing me to adopt my sweet Matilda. Thank you, God, for using my sweet Matilda to save my life.”
Winn was in the hospital for two days and tests confirmed she had a 100% blockage in an artery. Her doctor put in a stent and prescribed medication that she will have to take for the rest of her life. She was also instructed to take time off from work for two months, which resulted in her losing her job.
“It’s fine, though,” Winn said. “Everything will work out. I have Matilda watching over me. She loves me and I love her just as much.”
