You did it. You made the decision to get a new dog and you also decided to adopt your new dog at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Armed with scientifically proven suggestions about how to choose, you drove to shelter, walked through the kennels on the adoption floor and promptly fell in love with the goofy-looking spotted mutt with the big ears in No. 12. You name him Wally (after your cousin, Wally, who also has big ears), pay your fees and sign the papers. You and Wally jump in the car and head for home, sweet home.
Now what?
“The very first thing you need to do,” says Susi Cohen, president of the Palmetto Dog Club and a FOTAS volunteer trainer, “is teach your dog to be a good family member. It’s likely Wally has never had any basic obedience training (many shelter dogs haven’t), but if you invest some time into teaching him basic commands (sit, stay, wait, heel and down), the rules of the house and developing a schedule for sleeping, eating, play time and exercise, the payoff will be huge.”
Like any relationship, it takes time for you and your dog to get to know each other – figure each other out. Like people, dogs are a product of their breeding and their environment, with their own personality, likes and dislikes, fears and preferences. But unlike (most) people, dogs are the most adaptable (and forgiving) animals on earth.
“It’s all about helping Wally make the transition,” says Karen DeCamp, also a FOTAS volunteer trainer. “In addition to the loss or abandonment associated with ending up in the shelter, life in the shelter can be stressful. Going to another new place may be confusing at first, but dogs – particularly shelter dogs – want to please you. All it takes is a little love and patience.”
This initial energy and focus pays off in spades. It’s exciting, too – you are creating a bond with your new pal, and FOTAS is here to help with that, too. Both Cohen and DeCamp provide adopters with a free obedience lesson at home. They will help you come up with a personalized game plan to make sure you and your dog enjoy a lifetime of joy and companionship.
It’s been two weeks since Wally joined your family, and you’ve spent a lot of time together. He adores your toddler and is terrified of your cat. He flings his squeak toys around with wild abandon. He’s wary of strangers at first and loves to play with other dogs. When he’s not cleaning up the crumbs under the baby’s high chair, he trails your wife around the house like a wake. He never tires of a car ride, looks forward to his walks and snores when he sleeps. He’s so fast, squirrels tremble at the very sight of him. He’s learned to sit, does his business outside (you’ve been consistent with his routine), and comes when you call him – most of the time. He loves nothing more than to curl up on the couch with his head on your leg.
He is, quite simply, the best dog ever. Even your cousin Wally thinks so.
