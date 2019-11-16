You’ve made the decision; you’re ready to bring a new dog into your life. Since you are reading this column, I’m guessing you’ve also decided to rescue your new pal from a shelter – maybe because your heart goes out to the thousands of homeless dogs who need and deserve a loving family, or maybe because you know, either from experience or through the experience of others, that shelter dogs are overwhelmingly grateful for a second chance and express that gratitude through steadfast devotion and unconditional love.
I salute you for your wisdom and your humanity. Quite simply, you rock.
You hop into your car and head over to the Aiken County Animal Shelter, and there you find dogs of every color, size, shape, age and gender. Some dogs bounce around their kennels, some bark, some cower in the corner and then there’s that goofy-looking spotted mutt in Kennel 12 who calmly assesses every passerby with a look that says, "Are you the one?"
Overwhelming, right? Here’s the good news, the shelter adoption staff and FOTAS volunteers are there to help you choose. There are a number of factors to consider.
Do you live alone or with a family? Do you have small children? Other dogs? Cats? Do you work all day? Do you have a secure outdoor area for your dog to run and play? Is your idea of heaven a hike through the Hitchcock Woods or a night on the couch watching "Law & Order" reruns? Do you prefer small dogs or large dogs? An adorable puppy or a mature dog already housebroken?
Of course, there are no hard and fast rules, but there are some guidelines that may help. For example, if you live alone and work all day, you might want to adopt an older dog who is happy keeping your place on the couch warm until you return. If you have small children, you’ll want a calm, gentle dog who won’t knock your toddler over in an exuberant burst of affection.
If you’re an active person who spends lots of time outdoors then a younger, energetic dog would make a great companion. On the other hand, if your idea of rigorous activity is gardening, you might look for a companion who is happy to watch for squirrels while you weed the roses.
Do you have another dog? Is that dog sociable with other dogs, indifferent or dog aggressive? Do you need a dog that tolerates cats?
You get the picture. Shelter staff and FOTAS volunteers will explore all these issues with you to help you make the right choice for your life and circumstances. Why? Because making the wrong choice increases the odds that the dog you select might end up in the shelter – again. That would be tragic.
But here’s the thing: despite our best efforts to help you make rational choices, the heart isn’t always an obedient servant. Maybe you’ll walk through the kennels and lock eyes with that goofy-looking spotted mutt in Kennel 12. He cocks his head. Are you the one?
Inexplicably, without warning, a spark of love ignites in your soul. You kneel, reach out your hand, and whisper, "Yes. I am the one."
You know what? That’s OK, too. We’re suckers for a good love story.
Their lives are in our hands.