Thank you to everyone who has adopted pets from the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Here are some of the latest emails and notes we’ve received from folks who have given homeless animals a second chance at a great life:
I have found my best friend
We are absolutely thrilled to have Blake. He has been to work with me and been by my side since day one. He loves to play tug of war and I run him at Odell Weeks park to get his energy out. I have found my best friend. In fact, yesterday someone commented that I must have invested a lot of time and money into training him because he is so well-behaved at work on a construction site. I was lucky to find the perfect dog. The work y'all must have done with him really shows.
John Eubanks
Jellybean is part of our family
Liana, who we renamed Jellybean, is amazing with our daughters and seems to like the cat. She thinks she is a small dog and wants to climb in your lap for snuggles. If it gets cold and the girls are outside, she will insist on them going back inside. Jellybean likes bedtime because she gets to help tuck in her sisters. She is part of our family and we love her so much. Thank you for helping us find our perfect doggie.
Scott Farrar & Wendy Morgan
Rubble is no rabble-rouser
Rubble is amazing. We couldn’t have asked for a better match. He’s such a lover. Well-mannered in the house and the car, and is getting along great with his new sister, Sugar. Loves his bed and is also good in his crate.
Melissa Beck
Lebowski is a big, goofy lapdog
Chazz is wonderful. He now goes by Lebowski (The Dude) and gets along great with his big sister, Bizkit. He fit in right away and listens well. He’s just a big goofy lapdog that we wouldn’t trade for anything.
David Webb
Kitten Parker is growing up quickly
Parker is doing great. He’s eating well – both dry and canned kitten food – and growing very fast. He’s playing with the other three cats and explores everything.
Ann Willbrand
West is a happy Velcro dog
West is sweet, well-behaved and doesn’t leave my side whenever I’m at the house. He also sleeps next to me when he doesn’t want to be in his crate. I love him to death, and he loves his Beagle brother, too.
Taylor Swan