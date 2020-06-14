The Coronavirus crisis blindsided us all. Suddenly leaving our homes was dangerous, masks covering our nose and mouth became necessary, restaurants and small businesses were forced to shut down and toilet paper turned into a priceless commodity.
But COVID-19 also forced us to think differently about the world we live in and adjust accordingly. Not only did social media become even more of a focus for us and vital to reaching potential adopters and fosters, but we also adapted our adoption process. To better protect citizens and Aiken County Animal Shelter staff, we began doing adoptions outside and by-appointment only.
Since the shelter closed to the public in March, we began asking potential adopters to view the available animals online at fotasaiken.org and then call the shelter for an appointment to visit with the animals they liked. When folks arrive for their appointments, staff members greet them outside and then bring the pets out to visit. Following social distancing protocols and wearing protective masks, staff members complete the adoptions curbside.
Michelle Vieyra adopted gray and white pitbull mix named Jules last month and brought one of her male dogs to meet her outside. After spending some time with Jules, she knew the feisty female was a good match.
“Jules is doing well and learning how to fit into pack culture,” Vieyra said. “She is a bossy little thing, which is why I renamed her Sassy, but she is smart and catches on very quickly how things work around here. She learned how to sit after just one day, and we will be starting on commands like ‘lie down’ and ‘stay’ soon. She is also ridiculously cuddly.”
The appointment model for adoptions has been so successful and convenient for citizens, we plan to continue it even as we start accepting walk-in visitors again. Adopters enjoy the greater one-on-one attention and find they are less overwhelmed by so many pet choices when they arrive. In fact, most appointments are resulting in adoptions.
Similar to other service businesses such as hair salons, we will encourage appointments but also welcome walk-ins.
Construction begins on intake kennel enclosure
The needed construction project of enclosing the covered, open-air intake kennel wing began this week, and we are thrilled this important improvement is being made. This is an exciting project as 30 kennels will be enclosed in a temperature-controlled building, making the dogs in this wing more comfortable and better protected from severe weather. During the estimated three-month project, the shelter will temporarily be without 30 kennels, so please if you can foster or adopt.
If you have rehome your pet, take advantage of FOTAS’s Home to Home program, which allows you to rehome your pet directly from your residence instead of surrendering them to the shelter (which can be so stressful for a pet).
To learn more about FOTAS’s many programs or to volunteer, visit fotasaiken.org or call the shelter at 803-642-1537.
Their lives are in our hands.