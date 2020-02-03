February is American Heart Month in the United States. Agencies such as the American Heart Association and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute use this month to raise awareness about the most important muscle in the human body, and the increasing rates of heart disease among the U.S. population that threaten it.
Here are some facts you may not have known about the heart.
1. Heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women in the U.S. It is the leading cause of death among adults in the CSRA, according to the American Heart Association.
2. One person dies every 37 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease.
3. Coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease.
4. Every 2 in 10 deaths from Coronary heart disease happens in people under 65 years of age.
5. 1 in 5 heart attacks is silent. A silent heart attack occurs without the patient knowing because symptoms are minimal or do not occur.
6. High blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol are among the contributing factors to heart disease. Over half the CSRA's population has high blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.
7. Women's hearts, on average, beat faster than men's hearts.
8. The earliest case of known heart disease was identified in an Egyptian mummy over 3,000 years old.
9. Heart cancer is extremely rare because heart cells stop dividing early in life.
10. Laughter is good for the heart – it reduces stress and increases blood flow.
11. It is possible to have a broken heart. Broken Heart Syndrome can have symptoms that mimic a heart attack, though the heart usually recovers quickly.
12. The heart can continue to beat for a while after being separated from the body.
13. The first open heart surgery took place in 1893. The surgeon, Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, was one of the first black cardiologists in the country. Without X-Rays or antibiotics, Williams made the surgery a success and saved the patient's life.
14. The heart beats around 100,000 times each day.
15. Women often experience different heart attack symptoms compared to men. Men often experience pain in the chest or numbness of the arm, while women can experience aches, nausea, and other flu-like symptoms.
16. The Blue Whale has the largest heart of any living mammal.
17. Heart attacks happen most commonly on Monday mornings.
18. Sneezing does not stop the heart. It can, however, change the heart's rhythm temporarily.
19. If stretched out, the human blood vessel system would extend over 60,000 miles.
20. The average heart is about the size of an adult fist.
21. Heart attacks cause scar tissue to form in and around normal heart tissue.
22. Around 80 percent of cardiac events, like heart disease, can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes.
23. Smoking is the No. 1 preventable cause of heart disease. High blood pressure is No. 2
24. Around 1 in 3 women is living with some form of heart disease.
25. Physical activity is the most important factor in improving heart health.
26. The more fit someone is, the slower their heartbeat tends to be. Adult athletes average 40-60 beats per minute while non-athletes average 60-100 beats per minute.
27. The heart is the most active and hard-working muscle in the human body.
28. Studies have shown that listening to music can affect your heart rhythm. Fast music can increase your heartbeat, while calming music can slow it down.
29. The most common day of the entire year for heart attacks in the United States is Christmas Day.