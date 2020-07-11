“Maturity comes not with age but with the acceptance of responsibility. You are only young once but immaturity can last a lifetime! Maturity is often more absurd than youth and very frequently is most unjust to youth. Maturity, one discovers, has everything to do with the acceptance of not knowing.” — Edwin Louis Cole
“You who are young, make the most of your youth. Relish your youthful vigor. Follow the impulses of your heart. If something looks good to you, pursue it. But know also that not just anything goes; you have to answer to God for every last bit of it.” — Bible (Message, Ecclesiastes 11:9)
Following is an excerpt from the introduction by Eugene Peterson to The Message Bible. It seems to speak to today: “The people of God in Numbers are new at these emerging independent operations of behaving and thinking and so inevitably make a lot of mistakes. Rebellion is one of the more conspicuous mistakes. They test out their unique identity by rejecting the continuities with parents and culture.It’s the easiest and cheapest way to ‘be myself’ as we like to say. But it turns out that there isn’t much to the ‘self’ that is thus asserted. Maturity requires the integration, not the amputation, of what we have received through our conception and birth, our infancy and schooling. The people of God have an extraordinarily long adolescence in the wilderness – nearly forty years of it.
“The mature life is a complex operation.Growing up is a long process. And growing up in God takes the longest time. During their forty years spent in the wilderness, the people of God developed from that full-term embryo brought to birth on the far shore of the Red Sea, are carried and led, nourished and protected under Moses to the place of god’s revelation at Sinai, taught and trained, disciplined and blessed. Now they are ready to live as free and obedient men and women in the new land, the Promised Land. They are ready for adulthood, ready as a free people, formed by God, as a holy people, transformed by God. They still have a long way to go (as do we all), but all the conditions for maturity are there.”
It reminds me that parents have a major obligation to their children. The Bible, both Old and New Testaments, make that clear:
“Train up a child in the way he should go, even when he is old he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6).
“Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord” (Ephesians 6:4).
Oswald Chambers was an early 20th-century evangelist and teacher, best known for the devotional “My Utmost for His Highest.” He gives us more food for thought: “It is perilous to listen to the truth of God unless I open my will to it. We have not to rouse people’s sympathies and humanitarian conceptions ... We have rigorously to push an issue of will, and when the issue is put you find the obstruction; men resent it, and that is the barrier to God. Immediately that barrier is down God comes in like a torrent, there is nothing to keep Him back; the one thing that keeps Him back is anarchy and rebellion, the essential nature of Satan – I won’t give up my right to myself…”
And here’s Abraham Lincoln: “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
One more verse from the Bible: “Folly is bound up in the heart of a child” (Proverbs 22:15).
Our young people have wonderful God-given potential. Without guidance, however, that potential can head in the wrong direction. Our challenge as parents and adults is to expose them to positive opportunities and encourage their decisions in that direction as much as possible.